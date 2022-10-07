ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks

By JOSEPH WILSON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHClU_0iQP6iwX00

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain for the past decade after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government.

The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday that it was leaving the Barcelona-based government headed regional President Pere Aragonès of senior coalition member Republican Left of Catalonia. The move came a week after its leading member in the Catalan Cabinet was fired by Aragonès.

The official breakup ends a partnership that had existed between the two main pro-secession parties since they joined forces for a regional election in 2015. They had the shared goal of boosting the separatists' hold on power in the wealthy region, where many resident feel different from the rest of Spaniards.

“If we talk about winners or losers, Together for Catalonia wins and Pere Aragonès loses. He loses because he thought he could lead a coalition government, and today that is proven not to be true,” Together for Catalonia leader Laura Borràs said. “From today, we join the opposition … we don’t want to be in any government that does not advance toward independence.”

Aragonès, who came to power last year, said his party will try to rule in the minority and that he does not plan to bring forward regional elections now set for 2025. Still the political divorce is a blow to the region's separatist push, which has been floundering to find its way forward five years after its unsuccessful 2017 secession bid that landed several of its leaders in jail or on the run in Europe.

“My goal is that the winner is the country (of Catalonia),” Aragonès said after Borràs’ scathing attack. “You don’t serve the best interest of the citizenry by abandoning your responsibilities. I won’t do that.”

The two rivals had managed to muddle along despite public discrepancies over what strategy to follow to reach the elusive dream of a breaking Catalonia away from the rest of Spain, an outcome that half of Catalans oppose.

Aragonès' party backs negotiations with Spain's central government, which have coincided with pardons for jailed leaders of the 2017 bid, as the only way to eventually secure an authorized referendum on independence.

Together for Catalonia, the party that was led by former Catalan chief Carles Puigdemont until earlier this year, insists that the talks are going nowhere and wants a more radical approach.

The Republican Left for Catalonia also plays a key role in Spain's Parliament to help the nation's left-wing coalition government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pass key bills and a budget. Aragonès may now need the Sánchez's Socialists in Catalonia to get anything done.

The tension reached its peak last week when Together for Catalonia asked Aragonès to face a no-confidence vote. Aragonès responded by axing his vice-president, Together for Catalonia’s top member in the government. Together for Catalonia then held a vote among its party members and 55% voted to leave the coalition.

The debacle for the Catalan secession push comes as Scottish nationalists are pushing for a second vote on independence from Britain since the "No" side won in 2014.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carles Puigdemont
Person
Pere Aragonès
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Laura Borràs
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Power cut at nuclear plant as Kyiv denies bridge attack

Power was cut to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine for the second time in days, a UN watchdog said, further raising safety fears amid persistent bombing near the site.The UN’s atomic energy agency chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated calls for a protective zone around Europe’s largest nuclear facility after the downing of a recently restored power line forced the plant to rely on backup generators.Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed as nonsense claims from Russian security servce FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSOC Charlotte

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to...
IMMIGRATION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy