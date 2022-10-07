Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Celebrate community members during Gratitude for Grand
Is there a community member or organization you’d like to recognize for their contributions to making Grand County a better place? Wednesday, Oct. 12, is your last day to celebrate this person by giving them a “High Five for Health.” This opportunity is thanks to Grand County Rural Health Network’s 3rd Annual Gratitude for Grand: Give a High Five for Health.
skyhinews.com
Squirreling around
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live. Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire. If you value local journalism, consider making...
skyhinews.com
School News from West Grand superintendent Liz Bauer
The West Grand School District has had a full and fun beginning of the school year. Here are some of the highlights, successes and great things our students and staff are doing. Profile of a Learner — the making of a knowledgable Mustang. Each month, we are focusing and...
skyhinews.com
Grand County Voter Guide 2022
This November’s election in Grand County features only a few local ballot measures, and no county-level ones. Voters in the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership area will decide on a tax increase to fund the partnership, while Grand Lake residents will vote on three marijuana-related measures. In Granby, ballots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skyhinews.com
Granby Police Department investigating social media post suggesting violence at East Grand Middle School
Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Police don’t believe there’s currently a credible threat to East Grand Middle School, but they are continuing to investigate a recent threatening social media post, according to an email sent Monday, Oct. 10, from the Granby Police Department.
skyhinews.com
Grand County sees felony arrests for grand theft auto and drug possession
Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Thomas Hill, 29, of Kremmling on Sept. 12 on a Class 5 felony charge for second-degree grand theft auto, a misdemeanor for driving with a license under restraint and petty theft. According to an arrest affidavit, Hill’s employer gave him a ride to...
Comments / 0