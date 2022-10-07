Workforce Southwest Washington and High-Tech Council seek to fill more than 70 manufacturing jobs at Oct. 13 hiring event

Read full article on original website
Related
ClarkCountyToday
City seeks input on proposed third Safe Stay Community site
Vancouver officials look to add Safe Stay at 415 W. 11th Street. A third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness is being proposed by the City of Vancouver, and the city is asking for input from residents and business owners who are within 1,200 feet of the site. City...
ClarkCountyToday
League of Women Voters to host final three candidate forums for Nov. 8 general election
VANCOUVER – The League of Women Voters of Clark County candidate forums continue this week with three events scheduled in Clark County. Candidates in 12 Clark County races will participate in forums ahead of the Nov. 8 general election hosted by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters. The forums will be aired on government access channel CVTV and links will be posted on cvtv.org.
ClarkCountyToday
Firefighters battle fire in northeast Clark County
Nakia Creek Fire in the Larch Mountain area has spread to over 70 acres. A wildfire burning in the Larch Mountain Area of Clark County has grown to more than 70 acres according to sources. The Nakia Creek Fire reportedly started Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon and continued to burn throughout...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘Vote with a conscience’
Vancouver resident Ellen Townsen offers her thoughts on the race for Clark County Sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Wake up, Clark County! Now isn’t the time to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClarkCountyToday
Homeowners near Larch Mountain fire given precautionary notices
No evacuation orders have been given, but residents asked to be prepared. More than 100 homes near the Nakia Creek Fire were sent emergency notifications on Monday night, asking people to be prepared for the possibility of evacuation. Most of the homes were given Level 1 Notices – Be Ready....
ClarkCountyToday
Woodland High School’s Home Sweet Homecoming draws crowds from far and wide
Throughout the district, schools celebrated Homecoming with Spirit Week events leading up to the big game. Students, alumni, and community members from around the world celebrate Woodland High School’s Homecoming on Friday (Oct. 7), as the school’s Beavers won their game against R.A. Long High School. This year’s...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police Department searching for missing endangered adult
Ethan Johnson was last seen in the area of 5585 Evergreen Blvd., Unit 5305, on or about Oct. 8. The Vancouver Police Department is seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of Ethan Andrew Johnson. The 32-year-old Johnson is a male of mixed race, 6-foot-5 tall and 210 pounds with brown...
ClarkCountyToday
Woman’s body found on vacant property in Camas
Person of interest found dead in Oregon from apparent suicide. A woman has been found dead on a vacant property in Camas, and a person of interest related to the woman’s death was found dead in Oregon from an apparent suicide. Several people viewing the large property with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office responds to suicide in Hazel Dell
Due to the sensitive nature of the event, no names will be released at this time. On Monday (Oct. 10) at about 5:24 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the area of NE 78th Street and NE 13th Avenue in Hazel Dell to a 9-1-1 caller that stated he was suicidal and was going to take his own life. While responding to the location, deputies learned the subject was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies asked several businesses in the area to lock their businesses.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police arrest man after fatal jet ski crash
VANCOUVER – A 39-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a fatal jet ski crash on the Columbia River. On Sunday (Oct. 9) at about 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, with assistance from the Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the west waterfront area for the report of a boating collision.
Comments / 0