Harry Styles’ Hair Was Nearly Impossible to Make Ugly for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
We're not surprised that making Harry Styles "ugly" for a certain Don't Worry Darling scene was a nearly impossible task. The singer is known for his good looks and impeccable style. He was even named People magazine's Sexiest Chart Topper in 2020. ***Warning: Don't Worry Darling spoilers ahead.***. Throughout most...
People Are Calling "House Of The Dragon" Fans "Hypocrites" For Hating Alicent
This one goes alllllll the way back to Game of Thrones Season 1.
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Reunite: ‘My Beautiful Niece’ (PHOTO)
Janet Jackson posted a rare photo with her niece Paris Jackson on Friday (Oct. 7). The photo was snapped at a party during Paris Fashion Week in France. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," Janet captioned the post. Paris replied with a black heart in the comments.
Kim Kardashian’s New ‘Concrete’-Inspired Homeware Includes $89 Tissue Box
Kim Kardashian has launched a new slate of expensive bathroom accessories. Even the tissue box costs a pretty penny!. Kardashian's new line of SKKN BY KIM home goods pair the star's chic, luxe style with her minimalist lifestyle. The blank, high-end powder room essentials are made of cement and come with an even heavier price tag.
Why Is ‘Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco’ Trending? Blame This ‘House of the Dragon’ Star
What is a "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco"? And why is everyone talking about it?. A viral clip of House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has fans thirsty in more than one way. In a TikTok with over 6 million views, costars D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke discuss their favorite adult beverages during a "Get to Know Me" interview segment for HBO Max.
Rachel Bilson Confronts Bling Ring Member Alexis Neiers and Sister Gabby About 2009 Robbery
Over a decade after the crimes of the infamous Bling Ring, Rachel Bilson confronted two of its members, Alexis Neiers and sister Gabby Neiers, on her Broad Ideas podcast. "I had super conflicting feelings about this in particular and I have to let you guys know I have always stayed very distant from anything having to do with the quote unquote Bling Ring. I never read anything. I didn’t support the movie Sofia [Coppola] did," Bilson announced on the podcast, which aired Oct. 10.
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Podcast Parents Draw Backlash for Not Bathing Their Kids for Literal ‘Months’
For many parents, bath time is a crucial part of their children's routine, but some moms and dads don't bathe their kids regularly. And it's not just celebrities such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who are participating in this bizarre hygiene movement. In a clip from the Dear Media...
