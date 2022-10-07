ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Drake
94.3 The Point

Rachel Bilson Confronts Bling Ring Member Alexis Neiers and Sister Gabby About 2009 Robbery

Over a decade after the crimes of the infamous Bling Ring, Rachel Bilson confronted two of its members, Alexis Neiers and sister Gabby Neiers, on her Broad Ideas podcast. "I had super conflicting feelings about this in particular and I have to let you guys know I have always stayed very distant from anything having to do with the quote unquote Bling Ring. I never read anything. I didn’t support the movie Sofia [Coppola] did," Bilson announced on the podcast, which aired Oct. 10.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sun
94.3 The Point

Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years

If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy