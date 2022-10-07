Updated Covid-19 boosters are 'most important thing' Americans can do for their health today, official says

Read full article on original website
5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security
So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program....
Clayton News Daily
What Is the Employment Situation Report? Why Is It Important?
Every month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Employment Situation Report, also known as the Jobs Report. It contains information about how much employment and wages have grown or contracted in the United States since the previous month. This data sheds light on employment trends, which are invaluable to economists, analysts, and investors.
An LGBTQ guide to coming out safely and happily
National Coming Out Day is October 11, established to honor LGBTQ people stepping fully into their true selves to others --— also known as coming out of the closet. It's a day for honoring the act, and all the related hopes, fears, dreams and expectations for the future. The...
What Is a Soft Landing? Definition, Explanation & Example
Statistics tell us that when it comes to flying, the most dangerous part is landing. As an airplane makes its final descent, much skill is required by the pilot to battle the wind, line up with the right runway, roll out the landing gear, and let the wheels safely touch the ground. Unlike at cruising altitudes, the pilot has less time to react to any problems since the airplane is approaching the ground and moving fast.
Biden says a ‘slight’ recession is possible, but doesn’t anticipate it
President Biden on Tuesday night said there is a possibility of a “slight recession,” while reiterating his stance that he doesn’t think there will be one at all in the U.S. “No,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if Americans should prepare for a recession....
