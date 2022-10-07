ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Leads#Cold Case#Dna#Genealogy#Violent Crime
105.1 The Block

Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers

Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAPT

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
WDSU

Holly Reynolds, founder of Northshore Humane Society, dies at age 103

COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society has announced that the founding member, Holly Reynolds, has died at age 103. In 1953, Reynolds established the organization with her dog, Yankee Doodle Dandy. NHS was the first animal shelter in St. Tammany, and the original building still stands 70 years...
COVINGTON, LA
Natchez Democrat

Fire risk, severe weather in forecast

JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana lieutenant governor “planning on running” for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAPT

Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents

CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
CLINTON, MS
calcasieu.info

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy