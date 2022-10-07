Read full article on original website
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case. On October 10, 2022, the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 41-year-old Trevor Sanders of LaPlace, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
cenlanow.com
Trial delayed for Louisiana man accused of stabbing ULM graduate in 2015
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the trial for Quinton Tellis has been rescheduled for the third time. In 2015, Tellis was accused of stabbing a ULM graduated and was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on Second-Degree murder charges. According to the news release,...
cenlanow.com
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
PELL CITY, Ala. (WFLA) — Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner...
calcasieu.info
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 10, 2022, that a juvenile and an adult were apprehended and charged following a high-speed chase on Saturday. Caddo deputies pursued a stolen white Dodge Charger while looking...
Louisiana deputies discover Mississippi fugitive, illegal drugs during traffic stop
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
cenlanow.com
Stitch by stitch: Marlene Bennett Jones, Gee’s Bend, and the Airing of the Quilts
GEE’S BEND, Ala. (WIAT) – On Saturday, they all came to Gee’s Bend. They came from Birmingham and Montgomery. They came from New York and California. And they came from right up the road. They’d all come for a first – a festival dubbed the Airing of...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
WDSU
Holly Reynolds, founder of Northshore Humane Society, dies at age 103
COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society has announced that the founding member, Holly Reynolds, has died at age 103. In 1953, Reynolds established the organization with her dog, Yankee Doodle Dandy. NHS was the first animal shelter in St. Tammany, and the original building still stands 70 years...
Baby rescued after being abandoned in Mississippi woods by teenage mother who gave birth in bathroom
Police say a newborn baby has been rescued after being abandoned in the Mississippi woods by the baby’s teenage mother. WLBT News in Jackson reports that the 15-year-old mother gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of her house and then took the baby outside and left him abandoned in nearby woods.
WDSU
LaPlace 19-year-old woman killed Sunday afternoon identified; no arrests made
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman. St. John deputies say Yasmin Halum was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Natchez Democrat
Fire risk, severe weather in forecast
JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana lieutenant governor “planning on running” for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
WAPT
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
calcasieu.info
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...
