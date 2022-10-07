Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Fall to Henderson in Region Opener
Defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County proved too much for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers in Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, with the Lady Colonels running out 8-0 winners at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Tigers’ season ends with a record of 4-13-2. Henderson County moves to 14-6-1 and will meet Madisonville-North...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Henderson County 8 Hopkinsville 0 (2nd Region Quarterfinal)
Henderson County blanked Hopkinsville 8-0 on Monday to advance at the girls’ 2nd Region soccer tournament. Check out some of the action between the Lady Colonels and the Lady Tigers in this YSE photo gallery. Lady Colonels and Lady Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Maroons Advance Past Crittenden (w/PHOTOS)
Lillie Carman had four goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins turned back Crittenden County 8-2 in the first round of the 2nd Region soccer tournament. The Lady Maroons, now 10-8-1, built a 6-0 lead by halftime Monday on the way to advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round against Henderson County.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – UHA’s Perry Talks Region Win Over Caldwell
The University Heights Academy girls’ soccer team avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Caldwell County with a 3-1 win on Monday in the 2nd-Region quarterfinals at the Stadium of Champions. Audrey Perry capped the scoring with a late penalty kick, and afterward, she discussed the Lady Blazers’ strong...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville’s Tucker Goes Low to Finish 7th at State Golf
After a 7-over 79 on Friday at the KHSAA Golf State Championship, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Karra Tucker fired a 72 on Saturday to jump up the leaderboard and finish 7th at Bowling Green Country Club. Tucker, the Region 2 champion, had three birdies on Friday, but she eclipsed that total...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tigers Run at Daviess County Invitational
Four Hopkinsville Lady Tigers were among the runners to make the trip to Yellow Creek Park Saturday to take part in the Daviess County Classic. Lauren Mayes was the top finisher for Hopkinsville in the event. Mayes finished her race in a time of 21:34.0. That time would place Mayes...
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Cats Down Panthers in Sectional First Round
Newburgh - In the first of Indiana High School Boys Soccer Sectionals, the Jasper Wildcats met the Evansville Reitz Panthers. Jasper advanced, 3-0. The following broadcast aired on WITZ 104.7 FM and www.witzamfm.com on 10/3/2022. Kris Norton and Heath Kluemper on the call.
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Tour showcases historic Evansville in the 1960’s
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many area residents were able to get a blast to the past this weekend with a walking tour in Evansville. The tour gave a look back at what the city was like sixty years ago in the 1960’s. Tom Lonnberg and Terry Hughes led the free tour of Main Street earlier […]
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
Parade kicks off Fall Festival finale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The weekend wrapped up this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, but not without a big parade to celebrate first. Saturday afternoon, the parade made its way down Franklin Street with a special guest — Deputy Bryan Hicks. It’s now been over a year since he was shot while responding […]
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. The vehicle and its driver, 36-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton were located. Markham was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 14-16
Country superstar Cole Swindell is bringing his “Back Down To The Bar” tour to the Owensboro Sportscenter on October 14 at 7 p.m., along with special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. Swindell will be performing all his greatest hits, including “You Should Be Here” and “Middle of a Memory,” as well as new singles such as “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” and “Single Saturday Night” for a night of amazing country music. Tickets start at $39.50 and are going quick!
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
14news.com
Traffic backed up on Evansville’s west side due to flashing traffic light
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at Rosenberger and the Lloyd Expressway is flashing red. Around 6:45 p.m., traffic was backed up as drivers treated the busy intersection as a four way stop. There’s no word on when the light will be fixed or why it’s flashing.
