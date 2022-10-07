Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Rebels’ Zack Robinson Discusses Go-Ahead Goal
Todd Central’s Zack Robinson found the ball after a rebounded corner kick and scored what would turn out to be the winning goal in the Rebels’ 2-0 win over Russell County in the boys’ 4th Region soccer quarterfinals Monday night at Warren Central. After the match, he spoke with YSE about the goal and moving on to face Greenwood Wednesday night in the semifinals.
lakercountry.com
Fatal collision in Wayne County last week
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County last Thursday at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry, 69 of Monticello, collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry operated by Ralph W. Jones, 59 of Monticello.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
somerset106.com
I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close
The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adam Gossom Nelson County School Board Candidate Refused To Attend Debate
Nelson County School Board Debate District 1NCAFPAC. October 8, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) The Nelson County America First PAC has conducted 7 debates so far this election cycle with 15 candidates attending. Only one candidate sent out a press release stating he would refuse to attend. Adam Gossom a political newcomer and newcomer to Nelson County stated that the debate would be biased against him. Gossom is running against Nelson County native David Norman in District 1. In a bizarre press release that some believed to be written in coordination with Ashley Hollingshead (District 4 Candidate) he alleged bias.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
lakercountry.com
Man arrested following incident involving firearm
A Russell Springs man was arrested on Saturday for an incident involving a firearm, according to jail records. Jorge Medina, age 19, was arrested by Officer Mason Miniard with the Russell Springs Police Department on charges wanton endangerment 1st degree and the theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm). Medina...
k105.com
Two London women caught on video damaging, stealing gas from church van
Two women have been arrested in Laurel County for stealing fuel from and damaging a church van. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said deputies arrested 29-year-old Ashley N. Cope and 27-year-old Natasha B. Scott, both of London, and charged each with first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was also served with multiple warrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
No school for students today; post office also closed
Russell County Schools are not in session today but the day does serve as a Professional Development Day for local educators. Students will return to class from Fall Break tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th. Today also serves as Columbus Day, and now Indigenous People’s Day after a proclamation was signed last...
adairvoice.com
Flood damage found in annex building, deed room will be closed
An original post reported that the clerk’s office will be closed. That is incorrect. Only the deed room will be closed. We apologize for the error. According to Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan, a major water leak has happened at the Annex Building. Excessive damage was found in the county clerk’s office.
Wave 3
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE/WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into a death investigation. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies responded to a possible missing person complaint on Sept. 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however, one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.
wymt.com
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
wcluradio.com
Woman eating items in store later charged with drug crimes
GLASGOW — Three people were arrested on drug-related charges Wednesday at Walmart. Police responded to a shoplifting complaint and later determined a woman had picked up items from a shelf and ate them. She was identified as Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Another woman, identified as 36-year-old Dianna Fattaruso was taking tags off various items and giving them to Rosemary.
Comments / 0