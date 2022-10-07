Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roughing the Passer Call on Chris Jones Stuns NFL Twitter
Roughing the passer call on Chris Jones stuns NFL Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another day, another egregious roughing the passer penalty. After Tom Brady’s roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made NFL Twitter lose it, Chris Jones is now suffering from the same fate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report
Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start to 2022 NFL Season
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule five games into the 2022 NFL season, according to multiple reports. The team also parted ways with defensive coordinator Phil Snow a few hours after...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit
NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 6?
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tom Brady Penalty Raises Eyebrows; Ref Defends Call
Tom Brady penalty raises eyebrows; ref defends call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One call, good or bad, can alter the outcome of any game. And that's exactly what happened when the Atlanta Falcons visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Week 5 contest on Sunday afternoon. Falcons defensive...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Keenan Allen Appears Puzzled by Chargers' Controversial 4th-Down Decision
Keenan Allen appears puzzled by Chargers' controversial 4th-down decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made a late-game decision Sunday that seemingly left one of his star players scratching their head. Clinging to a 30-28 lead in Cleveland, the Chargers were faced with a fourth-and-2...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch: Domonique Foxworth Gives Hilarious Michael Irvin Impression
Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer. During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Panthers' Potential Trade Candidates, Players Available After Firing Matt Rhule
Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker
Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
Draymond Green fined, not suspended, by Warriors after punching teammate at practice
The Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday that Draymond Green will only be fined, not suspended, for punching Jordan Poole at a recent practice.
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice...
