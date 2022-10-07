ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roughing the Passer Call on Chris Jones Stuns NFL Twitter

Roughing the passer call on Chris Jones stuns NFL Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another day, another egregious roughing the passer penalty. After Tom Brady’s roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made NFL Twitter lose it, Chris Jones is now suffering from the same fate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report

Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start to 2022 NFL Season

Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule five games into the 2022 NFL season, according to multiple reports. The team also parted ways with defensive coordinator Phil Snow a few hours after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit

NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 6?

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tom Brady Penalty Raises Eyebrows; Ref Defends Call

Tom Brady penalty raises eyebrows; ref defends call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One call, good or bad, can alter the outcome of any game. And that's exactly what happened when the Atlanta Falcons visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Week 5 contest on Sunday afternoon. Falcons defensive...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keenan Allen Appears Puzzled by Chargers' Controversial 4th-Down Decision

Keenan Allen appears puzzled by Chargers' controversial 4th-down decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made a late-game decision Sunday that seemingly left one of his star players scratching their head. Clinging to a 30-28 lead in Cleveland, the Chargers were faced with a fourth-and-2...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch: Domonique Foxworth Gives Hilarious Michael Irvin Impression

Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer. During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Panthers' Potential Trade Candidates, Players Available After Firing Matt Rhule

Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker

Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
HOUSTON, TX

