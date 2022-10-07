Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – UHA’s Perry Talks Region Win Over Caldwell
The University Heights Academy girls’ soccer team avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Caldwell County with a 3-1 win on Monday in the 2nd-Region quarterfinals at the Stadium of Champions. Audrey Perry capped the scoring with a late penalty kick, and afterward, she discussed the Lady Blazers’ strong...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Henderson County 8 Hopkinsville 0 (2nd Region Quarterfinal)
Henderson County blanked Hopkinsville 8-0 on Monday to advance at the girls’ 2nd Region soccer tournament. Check out some of the action between the Lady Colonels and the Lady Tigers in this YSE photo gallery. Lady Colonels and Lady Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Maroons Advance Past Crittenden (w/PHOTOS)
Lillie Carman had four goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins turned back Crittenden County 8-2 in the first round of the 2nd Region soccer tournament. The Lady Maroons, now 10-8-1, built a 6-0 lead by halftime Monday on the way to advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round against Henderson County.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Fall to Henderson in Region Opener
Defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County proved too much for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers in Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, with the Lady Colonels running out 8-0 winners at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Tigers’ season ends with a record of 4-13-2. Henderson County moves to 14-6-1 and will meet Madisonville-North...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Preston Thomas’ Pinky Toe With the Goal
It’s a good thing Preston Thomas’ foot is just a smidge bigger than Cam McCormick’s hand or the region quarterfinal match between University Heights and Trigg County would have been scoreless at halftime. Watch the Blazer senior poke home the goal that gave UHA a 1-0 lead...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Cate Blane Finishes 26th at State Golf
After closing strong to shoot an 80 on Friday at the KHSAA State Golf Championships, Hopkinsville sophomore Cate Blane struggled early on Saturday before settling down to finish with an 86. Making her third trip to the state tournament, Blane was 17th after her round on Friday, but three bogeys...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tigers Run at Daviess County Invitational
Four Hopkinsville Lady Tigers were among the runners to make the trip to Yellow Creek Park Saturday to take part in the Daviess County Classic. Lauren Mayes was the top finisher for Hopkinsville in the event. Mayes finished her race in a time of 21:34.0. That time would place Mayes...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville’s Tucker Goes Low to Finish 7th at State Golf
After a 7-over 79 on Friday at the KHSAA Golf State Championship, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Karra Tucker fired a 72 on Saturday to jump up the leaderboard and finish 7th at Bowling Green Country Club. Tucker, the Region 2 champion, had three birdies on Friday, but she eclipsed that total...
yoursportsedge.com
UHA’s Rheagan Lindsey Wraps Up High School Career at State Golf
Making her second trip to the KHSAA State Golf Championship after missing out last season with a playoff loss at the region tournament, University Heights Academy senior Rheagan Lindsey ended her high school career with an 86 on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club. Lindsey started her weekend with an...
