Read full article on original website
Related
George Kittle rips 'crappy turf' after 49ers carnage in Charlotte
The Niners have have been banging this drum for years: Artificial turf isn't fit for NFL games.
NFL・
SFGate
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”. Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first...
Comments / 0