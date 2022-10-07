ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”. Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy