Charleston, WV

$6.3 million to go to seven WV public safety programs

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXWbW_0iQP4LlW00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $6,329,000 will go to seven West Virginia public safety programs.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) and is made possible through the COPS Technology and Equipment Program (TEP). According to the announcement, the money will be used to “develop and acquire effective technologies, equipment and interoperable communications to bolster crime prevention and response across the state.”

West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions

“I am pleased to announce these seven critical investments from the Department of Justice to assist West Virginia communities in investigating, responding to and preventing crime,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help improve police effectiveness and the flow of information between the law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.”

“West Virginians deserve to have safety and peace of mind in their neighborhoods and communities. The awards announced today will directly invest in towns and cities across West Virginia by supporting public safety initiatives that prevent crime and bolster our response efforts. I’m glad to announce this funding, and I am confident it will go a long way in helping our localities acquire cutting-edge technology and equipment that will help keep West Virginians safe,” Senator Capito said.

Communities that will receive the funding include:

  • $4,000,000 – Shepherd University
  • $1,001,000 – City of Wheeling
  • $750,000 – City of Charleston
  • $219,000 – City of Huntington
  • $151,000 – City of Milton
  • $150,000 – Town of Granville
  • $58,000 – City of New Martinsville


