Pgh Hockey Now

Steelers-Bills Betting Preview; DraftKings Promo Gives 40-1 Odds Boost!

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans got what they wanted last week when Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut. Now they will get more of him as the rookie quarterback makes his first start when the Steelers visit the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. And this week’s DraftKings promo is a good boost for bettors. The new Caesars promo is a huge guarantee against loss, too.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Wiggle Under the Cap, ZAR Gets Contract

Hockey seemingly breaks all of its news in one day. Dozens of players hit waivers on Sunday, and few interesting names were on the list. The Pittsburgh Penguins squeezed under the NHL salary cap with a surprise twist ending. Former Penguins defenseman Ian Cole is under fire after an anonymous Twitter account accused him of sexual assault with a female minor. Also in the Daily, NHL trade market predictions and more dominos fall at Hockey Canada.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation

The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams

Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

