Dan’s Daily: Penguins Wiggle Under the Cap, ZAR Gets Contract
Hockey seemingly breaks all of its news in one day. Dozens of players hit waivers on Sunday, and few interesting names were on the list. The Pittsburgh Penguins squeezed under the NHL salary cap with a surprise twist ending. Former Penguins defenseman Ian Cole is under fire after an anonymous Twitter account accused him of sexual assault with a female minor. Also in the Daily, NHL trade market predictions and more dominos fall at Hockey Canada.
Gerrit Cole Shines Under the Bronx’s Bright Lights in Game 1
Pitching in his first postseason home game as a Yankee, Cole exhibited escapability that’s occasionally eluded him to lead New York to victory over Cleveland.
Draymond Green fined, not suspended, by Warriors after punching teammate at practice
The Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday that Draymond Green will only be fined, not suspended, for punching Jordan Poole at a recent practice.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation
The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams
Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
