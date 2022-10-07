Read full article on original website
Beverly Jane Russell
4d ago
These drug dealers and their mules think they can out smart our Officers they know all the tricks themselves dummies try to use. So don't the Officer dogs.
Jep Jepperson
4d ago
These people who peddle this poison need to get such a harsh penalty that it puts the fear of God into anyone else who trys to do it.
KiKi Davis
4d ago
AWESOME JOB OFFICERS! GOOD OBSERVATION PAID OFF! Keep up the great work! We appreciate you and back you all the way!Respectfully EDavisThank you!
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Loop 202
PHOENIX — Two men are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Loop 202 near Desert Foothills drive early Sunday morning, officials with the Department of Public Safety said. Around 1 in the morning, DPS received a call for a wrong-way driver on the eastbound lanes of SR 202 near mile marker 58.
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
Texas man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
A Texas man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Department.
Mystery arises after more than a dozen wild horses found shot to death in Arizona
Animal rights advocates are calling for an investigation into the killing of 14 wild horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona.
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
1 Man Killed by Gunfire, 2 Suspects Sought
EL CENTRO — Police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at an El Centro bar around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to authorities. Little information was being released by El Centro Police Department on Monday afternoon, other than the officers responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of gunshots, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
Texas man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
An 18-year-old Texas man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint.
New Cannabis Edibles Now Available in Arizona
The Arizona cannabis market is about to get a little sweeter! Grön, the women-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of Pips – candy-coated chocolate pieces infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract – to the Arizona cannabis market. The beautifully delicious Pips are made with Fair Trade Certified™ chocolate, high-quality cannabis, and are available in four distinct flavors. The initial launch of Pips will be exclusive to Verano-owned and operated Zen Leaf dispensaries and The Flower Shop, a woman-led dispensary brand, with additional retailers coming online soon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning. Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of October 10, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 61.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Traffic stop in eastern Nevada leads to discovery of more than 20 pounds of meth, cocaine
ELY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A traffic stop in eastern Nevada lead to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine. The Nevada State Police made a traffic stop on a car on US-6 at mile marker 37 in White Pine County for a speeding violation.
