A West Lafayette man has been charged for allegedly running up on and attacking a woman jogging on a pedestrian trail in northern West Lafayette. The jogger was running on a trail near Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 in April 2021 when a man came up from behind her, wrapped his arm around her neck and tackled her, she told police. She still had redness and an abrasion on her neck when West Lafayette Police got there, the affidavit reads.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO