Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend. The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at...
Fox 59
Man sentenced to 95 years for murdering Hendricks County teen in social media gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man convicted in the 2020 murder of a Hendricks County will spend decades in prison. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The sentence included 60 years for murder...
Second defendant in 2020 homicide of Brownsburg teen gets more than 90 years
A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 90 years in prison after he was convicted of murder and other charges stemming from the 2020 murder of a 17-year-old in Hendricks County.
Fox 59
Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self
LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WL man charged after allegedly attacking jogger
A West Lafayette man has been charged for allegedly running up on and attacking a woman jogging on a pedestrian trail in northern West Lafayette. The jogger was running on a trail near Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 in April 2021 when a man came up from behind her, wrapped his arm around her neck and tackled her, she told police. She still had redness and an abrasion on her neck when West Lafayette Police got there, the affidavit reads.
Fox 59
Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
Fox 59
3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
cbs4indy.com
Indy mom pleading for justice after son found shot to death in pickup truck
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is looking for answers about who killed her son over the weekend. Dajuan Barnett, 33, was found shot to death inside a pickup truck on Saturday night. Just before 5 p.m., someone reported an unresponsive man sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
Fox 59
Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that led to fatal fentanyl overdose
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in July. Benjamine G. Ingram, age 30, was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death. Ingram is accused of selling 23-year-old Jacob Lampe the drugs that later killed him.
Fox 59
‘Ain’t nothing against you’: Suspect in armed robbery at Muncie truck stop thanked cashier, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – An Anderson man accused of robbing a Delaware County truck stop thanked the employee who handed over hundreds of dollars at gunpoint. Police caught the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Morrow after a chase. According to court documents, Morrow took $1,400 from the Petro Truck Stop...
Married couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in Morgan County
Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
WIBC.com
Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son
BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
Police ask for public's help finding missing Morgan County man
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 69-year-old man from Monrovia, according to a statewide SilverAlert declared Tuesday.
Fox 59
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
Fox 59
I-70 shooting: Driver hospitalized after gunfire from another car
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers are trying to figure out how and why a person was shot while driving on I-70. Indiana State Police say a driver was shot Monday night on Interstate 70 after a person in another car fired a gun on Indy’s near east side. The...
Fox 59
IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
Comments / 8