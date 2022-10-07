ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
The Exponent

WL man charged after allegedly attacking jogger

A West Lafayette man has been charged for allegedly running up on and attacking a woman jogging on a pedestrian trail in northern West Lafayette. The jogger was running on a trail near Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 in April 2021 when a man came up from behind her, wrapped his arm around her neck and tackled her, she told police. She still had redness and an abrasion on her neck when West Lafayette Police got there, the affidavit reads.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#911#Violent Crime
cbs4indy.com

Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son

BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy