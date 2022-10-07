ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Bears Misspell Running Back David Montgomery's Last Name on Jersey

Bears misspell David Montgomery's last name on jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wait ... that's not right. Who's David "MontOgomery?" The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. Oh well. At...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Connecticut

Panthers' Potential Trade Candidates, Players Available After Firing Matt Rhule

Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Connecticut

Tom Brady Makes Age Reference in 2022 World Cup Commercial

Tom Brady makes age reference in 2022 World Cup commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What do Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Well, they’re both the epitome of success in their respective sports and keep dominating at a high level despite their ages. The good...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Dolphins#Giants#American Football#Nbc Sports Bayarea How#New York Giants Rb#Dallas Cowboys Rb#Detroit Lions Wr#Seattle Seahawks Cb
NBC Connecticut

Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report

Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Connecticut

When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?

When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
NFL
NBC Connecticut

Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues

Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
NFL
NBC Connecticut

Midges Swarm Browns in Cleveland Ahead of Guardians-Yankees Series

Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6: TV Channel, Start time, Odds

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills have waited nine months for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 6, they finally get their chance. Kansas City ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the AFC Divisional...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy