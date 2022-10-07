Read full article on original website
Bears Misspell Running Back David Montgomery's Last Name on Jersey
Bears misspell David Montgomery's last name on jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wait ... that's not right. Who's David "MontOgomery?" The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. Oh well. At...
Panthers' Potential Trade Candidates, Players Available After Firing Matt Rhule
Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.
WATCH: Josh Allen Finds Gabe Davis for 98-Yard TD in Opening Minute Vs. Steelers
The Bills’ offense came to play. Within a minute of the opening kickoff, quarterback Josh Allen found teammate Gabe Davis over the top of the Steelers’ defense, converting what could have been a safety or potential turnover in the end zone into a thrilling 98-yard touchdown. This tied...
Tom Brady Makes Age Reference in 2022 World Cup Commercial
Tom Brady makes age reference in 2022 World Cup commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What do Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Well, they’re both the epitome of success in their respective sports and keep dominating at a high level despite their ages. The good...
Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report
Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.
When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?
When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues
Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
Midges Swarm Browns in Cleveland Ahead of Guardians-Yankees Series
Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion.
How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6: TV Channel, Start time, Odds
How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills have waited nine months for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 6, they finally get their chance. Kansas City ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the AFC Divisional...
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice...
