Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
Marvel Hitting Pause on Blade Amid Search for New Director - IGN News
Marvel is temporarily shutting down production on Blade, its revamp of the popular vampire hunter series that was originally set to be released in 2023. THR reports that the decision follows in the wake of director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project two weeks ago. Marvel will use the break to search for a replacement while further developing it.
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
Cuphead - Physical Retail Edition Announcement Trailer
Watch the fun new trailer for Cuphead revealing that the action platformer game is getting a physical retail version and collector's edition release. The retail physical version will be available on December 6, 2022, and the Collector's Edition will be available from iam8bit at a later date. Check out the trailer!
Choo-Choo Charles - Official Release Date Trailer
Choo-Choo Charles, an upcoming horror game that challenges you to fight off a horrifying sentient train, is coming to Steam on December 9, 2022. Here's a look at some tense new gameplay that shows just how relentless Charles really is. The release date trailer also introduces us to several characters, who give us some clues as to how players will be able to stop Charles in his tracks. Using the machine gun on your train, and an arsenal of explosives you'll need to help out the locals and summon Charles to a mortal duel.
The Peripheral - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Peripheral, an upcoming sci-fi drama series from the creators of Westworld. It stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, and Gary Carr. Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), her Marine veteran brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), and their dying mother live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032. As their mother’s health deteriorates and the medical bills add up, Flynne and Burton make extra money playing simulations (Sims). The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, “jockeying” for high-paying customers to beat challenging game levels. When Burton is offered a chance to beta test a new Sim, it’s Flynne who ends up playing, pretending to be her brother. The Sim takes place in London and it tasks Flynne with breaking into a corporation known as the Research Institute—to steal a valuable secret.
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution - Meta Quest 2 Trailer
Take on walkers in New Orleans when Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution launches on Meta Quest 2 on December 1, 2022. Revealed during Meta Connect 2022, check out the action-packed trailer to see various weapons and more!. In Skydance Interactive’s The Walking...
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend - Early Access Trailer
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend is available now in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Ankama launcher. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch and will be released in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from this rogue-lite deck-builder, featuring a combination of exploration, RPG-elements, and strategic turn-based combat.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere - Review
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming on Disney+. After a decade away, Bleach has finally returned to adapt the manga series’ final arc. Thousand-Year Blood War is the latest show in a trend of “pipe dream” sequels that have recently cropped up including A Certain Magical Index 3, Tiger & Bunny 2, and Devil is a Part-Timer 2. Despite reasonable concerns that the magic may have dissipated, the true joys of Bleach remain unchanged. Fight sequences are still incredibly stylized. Composer Shirō Sagisu’s tunes still slap. There’s a new filter over the show, providing a movie-esque shading. The Thousand-Year Blood War is Bleach at its best.
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India
Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee
A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
House of the Dragon Episode's Most Emotional Scene Was Improvised
If you watched last weekend’s episode of House of the Dragon, you’ll know it was full of emotional highs and lows. But one of the episode’s best moments was created entirely by accident. Spoilers for House of the Dragons Episode 8 below…. According to Entertainment Weekly, the...
The Night Eaters Trilogy: See the Supernatural Horror Epic From Monstress Creators Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda
Image Comics' Monstress is easily one of the most critically acclaimed comics of in recent memory, racking up several Eisner Awards over the years. Now creators Marjorie Liu and Sana takeda are back with a new graphic novel trilogy called The Night Eaters, and IGN has an exclusive preview of the first volume.
Hot Blooded: Once Upon a Time in Korea - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Hot Blooded: Once Upon a Time in Korea, an upcoming movie starring Jung Woo, Kim Kap-su, Choi Moo-sung, JI Seung-hyun, and Lee Hong-nae. A veteran gangster, Hee-su, is looking to retire from his crime family in the violent port town of Kuam, Korea. But an unexpected betrayal leads him down a bloody path where he gets caught in the middle of a mob war with deadly consequences.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Showrunner Patrick McKay Addresses Sauron Theory
Since the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the makers have kept quiet about what Dark Lord Sauron looks like. The elusive villain is yet to be brought to the table with just one episode left. Popular theories about Sauron and the possible reveal in the season finale have been addressed by the show's creator, Patrick McKay.
Dune Part Two Release Date Pushed Forward
The Dune sequel will be eating the release date of a recently vacated Marvel movie and will arrive a few weeks earlier. It was announced earlier today that Marvel will pause Blade as it searches for a new director, removing the vampire movie from its November 2023 release date. Now, Dune Part Two will be jumping in to take its place. The sequel will be released on November 3, 2023, instead of the originally announced date, November 17, 2023.
Fighter Pilot Reacts to Top Gun: Maverick
Watch a fighter pilot react to the sequel to Top Gun, 2022's Top Gun: Maverick! From training in the F/A-18 Super Hornet, to fighter pilots experiencing g-LOC, dogfights with a fifth generation fighter, and the impossible bombing run at the end of the film, Alex Bowman, Ex-US Navy Fighter Pilot, and Aviator Instructor takes a look at these flight scenes to tell us how realistic they are!
