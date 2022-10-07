Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
What went wrong for the Rays in 2022, and what players might Tampa trade this offseason?
The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team eliminated from the 2022 postseason Saturday afternoon. Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians walked Tampa off in Game 2 of the new best-of-three Wild Card Series, and the Rays managed just one run in the two games. It was a solo homer by No. 9 hitter Jose Siri on Friday. Yep, that's a recipe for a quick postseason exit.
CBS Sports
Three big questions facing Mets after early postseason exit in Wild Card Series
The most expensive roster in Major League Baseball history won 101 games in 2022, and also blew the third largest division lead in baseball history and was a quick out in the postseason. Steve Cohen's $298.8 million New York Mets were sent home by the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
CBS Sports
Four reasons the Braves won't repeat as World Series champions in 2022
Man, that was a long time ago. I wasn't too far removed from high school and I'm pretty sure one of my colleagues wasn't even born yet, even though he claims otherwise. "Y2K" was probably still a conversation topic and only one Star Wars prequel had been released. Also, the...
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Three things on Cardinals' offseason to-do list after bidding farewell to Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals' 2022 season came to end with their loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series on Saturday night. That defeat means they've failed to advance past the opening round in three straight postseasons. While the greater goal of winning...
CBS Sports
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
CBS Sports
Robbie Ray vs. Yordan Alvarez was part of Mariners' 'plan', but here's why the matchup was likely to backfire
The Seattle Mariners scored in the top of the first inning in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup against the top-seeded Houston Astros. They scored three times in the top of the second and held a 6-2 lead in the middle of the fourth. It was 7-3 going to the eighth. It was still 7-5 with two outs in the ninth inning. And yet, the Mariners still lost.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue
Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Moves to bullpen for ALDS
Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon will be a relief option in the ALDS against Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Scheduled off-days will allow the Yankees to use a three-man rotation on normal rest through Game 4 of the divisional series. Given the team's lack of bullpen depth, Taillon could be a prime candidate for middle-innings work, especially if any of the three starters fails to pitch deep into his game. The righty, who posted a 3.91 ERA and 151:32 K:BB in 177.1 innings this season, has never appeared out of the bullpen in six years of MLB action.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
CBS Sports
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Converts two FGs from deep
Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Teams interested in adding WR don't plan on him playing until at least Week 10
Teams who may have an interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their rosters aren't planning on him being available until Week 10 or 11, according to sources. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl and has been recovering since. He can't sign anywhere until he's healthy enough to pass a physical, and that's in doubt as of today.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Sees snap count bump
Farrell went without a target across his eight snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Farrell was one of four tight ends active for Jacksonville in Week 5, with his 11 percent snap share on offense matching Dan Arnold. Considering Arnold has played 47 snaps on offense to Farrell's 14, the former still looks to be the Jaguars' clear No. 3 tight end at the moment. Even so, Farrell should still continue to avoid the inactive lists most weeks thanks to his consistent role on special teams.
