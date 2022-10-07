Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch says what everybody else is thinking
Kyle Busch made an interesting comment in response to the announcement that Chandler Smith had signed with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Last month, Kaulig Racing confirmed that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement as a part of Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season
Chase Elliott was not happy on Sunday and didn't pretend to hide it, pushing a camera away and then bashing the Next Gen car in an ominous warning to fans about the rest of the 2022 season. The post Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the OK from Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon to take a run at the Indianapolis 500 if he so desires. The post Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Wishes Dale Earnhardt Jr. a Happy 48th Birthday
You only get to appreciate a living legend so often in sports. The NASCAR world is wishing a happy birthday to Dale Earnhardt Jr. today! Who knows where NASCAR would be without all the hard work that Dale Jr. put into not just his own career but all of stock car racing?
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos
Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie heated exchange after Roval incidents (Video)
Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie had a heated post-race discussion as they signed autographs after the NASCAR race on the Charlotte Roval. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 17-turn Roval road course brought drama in the Playoff elimination event. Watch the Daniel Suarez vs...
NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues
NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Futurity
NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy
Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
IndyCar driver set for NASCAR Cup Series debut
IndyCar driver Conor Daly is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday afternoon’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. This Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to see the return of TMT (The Money Team) Racing, the team owned by legendary former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOX Sports
Chaos reigns at Charlotte with Kyle Larson out, Bell and Briscoe advancing
CONCORD, N.C. — Let chaos reign. NASCAR's playoff format isn't designed to reward the best driver of the season. It's designed to create pressure moments and see who can emerge. Kyle Larson, the defending Cup champion, saw his hopes for back-to-back championships end Sunday. Some will be frustrated by...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four...
NBC Sports
Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points
Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races. Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win
Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
