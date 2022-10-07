Rob Riggle to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Kansas vs TCU

Every Saturday, fans flock to the site of ESPN’s “College GameDay” show.

Rece Davis is joined each weekend by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso to break down all things college football. The guys analyze the day’s top storylines, speak to coaches and fans and even make a few picks on the day’s games. As they make picks, the show’s cast is joined by a celebrity guest picker.

This season, the crew has been joined by former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, rapper Jack Harlow, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, actor Glen Powell, and country singer Luke Combs.

This week, “College GameDay” makes a stop in Lawrence ahead of Kansas football’s game against TCU. The No. 17 Jayhawks are looking to go 6-0 when they take on the undefeated Horned Frogs, who are ranked No. 18 in this week's USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Who is this week’s guest picker on “College GameDay”?

This week’s guest picker is Rob Riggle.

"I've got some hot picks coming out for you," Riggle shared in a video from the "College GameDay" Twitter account. "Big game. Undefeated KU against TCU. Don't miss it. It's going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to pick with the guys. I love 'College GameDay.' It's going to be fun."

KU football coach Lance Leipold and Kansas basketball coach Bill Self will also appear on 'College GameDay'

This is "College GameDay's" first-ever appearance in Lawrence, so it might as well feature some of the biggest names in Jayhawk athletics.

Both Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold and basketball head coach Bill Self will join the program live to talk all things Jayhawks. Leipold's undefeated squad finds itself ranked in the top 25 for the first time in more than a decade, while Self's basketball program is fresh off a national championship run.

What channel is ESPN on?

If you’re hoping to catch “College GameDay,” the show starts on ESPN at 8 a.m. CT and will last until 11 a.m., which is just before Kansas and TCU kick off at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Typically, the guest picker joins the crew in the final minutes of the show to unveil their picks with Lee Corso donning the headgear of his pick for the show’s marquee game of the day.

To catch ESPN on Dish Network, customers can head over to channel 140. DirecTV customers can find ESPN on channel 206. You can also watch ESPN through your live television streaming service provider if your subscription offers ESPN.

Cable customers are encouraged to check their programming guides to find ESPN.