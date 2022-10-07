ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

KATU.com

Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Joseph, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-405 northbound in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 early Tuesday morning, and crash investigators say both may have been under the influence. The crash was reported at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along I-405 northbound at Exit 1C/Southwest 6th Avenue. A...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
#Gresham Police#Hotel Room#The Room#Northeast 181st Avenue
KATU.com

Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland

Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Northwest Implant Center

They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Northwest Implant Center to find out more from Implant Specialists Tin Le, DMD, FAGD and Andy Burton, DMD, DABOI/ID, FAAID, FADII.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Carulli Medical & Aesthetics

It's a new treatment for fat reduction. Tammy Hernandez learned more about Ultraslim. You’ll find Carulli Medical and Aesthetics at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas. For more information, call 360-210-7393 or visit the Carulli Medical and Aesthetics website. This segment sponsored by Carulli Medical and Aesthetics.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Group protests low-income housing rent increase at Portland complex

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters gathered Monday outside the Prescott Apartments in North Portland to oppose rent increases of up to $400. That is an increase of more than 50% on affordable housing units in the building. By city regulation rent increases for affordable housing are limited to 5%. However,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
PORTLAND, OR

