Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas property tour, death ruled suspicious
CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County deputies are investigating a suspicious homicide in Camas, Washington. On Sunday, Officials responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and 86th Street in Camas. According to Clark County Sheriff's Office, a real estate agent...
Juveniles arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in NE Portland Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A tense morning in the Roseway neighborhood is now over. Portland Police say they've arrested multiple teens in a robbery investigation. The group allegedly robbed people at gunpoint on the corner of Northeast Alberta and 52nd. Police say luckily no one was hurt. Craig Plummer and...
Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-405 northbound in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 early Tuesday morning, and crash investigators say both may have been under the influence. The crash was reported at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along I-405 northbound at Exit 1C/Southwest 6th Avenue. A...
Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland
Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
Have You Seen Her? Foster child missing from Portland area, her brother located by DHS
The Oregon Dept. of Human Services said Tuesday that it has found a missing foster child, however, his younger sister is still missing and considered in danger. The state's Child Welfare Division said it has located 16-year-old Marcus Jones, thanking the community for helping in the search. Marcus’ sister, Onesty...
Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
Portland Jewish deli defaced with swastika: 'This type of action needs to upset people'
Someone vandalized a vegan Jewish deli in Portland with a swastika over the weekend, and the business owner is speaking out against hate within our community. Justin King, the owner of Ben and Esther’s, tells KATU News he was upset that someone defaced the logo featuring his grandparents with a symbol of hate, but is not surprised.
Annual evacation exercise gives first reponders valuable training in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see people dangling below the OSHU tram on Sunday?. It was all part of an exercise between the Portland Fire Bureau and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. First responders practiced ascending and descending to the tram car as if they needed to rescue people...
ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
Northwest Implant Center
They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Northwest Implant Center to find out more from Implant Specialists Tin Le, DMD, FAGD and Andy Burton, DMD, DABOI/ID, FAAID, FADII.
Carulli Medical & Aesthetics
It's a new treatment for fat reduction. Tammy Hernandez learned more about Ultraslim. You’ll find Carulli Medical and Aesthetics at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas. For more information, call 360-210-7393 or visit the Carulli Medical and Aesthetics website. This segment sponsored by Carulli Medical and Aesthetics.
Oregon leaders look at expanding Multnomah Co. Preschool for All program nationally
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Advocates for Multnomah County's Preschool for All are working to bring the pilot program to the national stage. The program offers free preschool to children across the county, aiming to fill the gaps in the childcare system. Voters in the county passed the measure in...
Group protests low-income housing rent increase at Portland complex
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters gathered Monday outside the Prescott Apartments in North Portland to oppose rent increases of up to $400. That is an increase of more than 50% on affordable housing units in the building. By city regulation rent increases for affordable housing are limited to 5%. However,...
Portland Parks & Rec giving away 2,000 trees for 6th Annual Yard Tree Giveaway
Portland is giving away 2-thousand trees this year - as part of their annual yard tree giveaway. The Yard Tree Giveaway program is funded by the parks levy and started in 2017. Portland Parks and Recreation said the goal is to get more trees planted in the hottest parts of the city.
Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
