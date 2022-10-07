ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Shared history of enslavement unites communities in Florida, Virginia

By Marina Brown
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQF8C_0iQP34jn00

Consider what ties us together — knowledge of our pasts, our memories, “where we came from.” But what if there isn’t any history. What if because you were enslaved, sold, transported, separated, unrecorded, lost-track-of, the chance of your imparting something of who you were to those who followed became nil.

Indeed, the descendants of two plantations, one near Charlottesville, Virginia, and the other in Jefferson County, Florida, had had no idea that nearly 150 years ago they might have been one community.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss:Walk to Remember: Service, candles honor indescribable loss of an infant

'Dancing' priest:Meet Fr. Lonnie Lacy, the new rector at St. John's Episcopal Church

'Black History Firsts':Former Tallahassee mayor writes about 'Black History Firsts' in new book

Pastor Tobbie Berrian III and the congregation of Jefferson County’s Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church will be welcoming visitors from the Highland Descendants Council of Charlottesville, for a historic meeting on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9.

The Council's trip, sponsored by the Caplin Foundation, will bring together two groups of people, and two church congregations, whose linked history goes back across time and territory to at least the early 1820s.

Research on a president's plantation

In 2017, two independent researchers, Miranda Burnett, an historical collections librarian, and Martin Violette in Charlottesville, Virginia, noticed that as they did their research on President James Monroe’s Albemarle County plantation called Highland, certain names of enslaved individuals and their whereabouts had been extracted from the lists of “owned property.”

The pair looked further, into the business dealings of Monroe, his letters to James Madison, and further to communications with American business mogul, J.J. Astor.

What resulted was a picture of a President in financial straits with an apparent loan due to Astor. His solution was to sell some of his slaves to a man called Colonel Joseph White who in 1828, hoped to open a cane and cotton plantation he would call Casa Bianca in the Florida territory around Jefferson County.

Monroe sold the slaves, suggesting White “take them in families.” The result was that Monroe was paid $5,000 for three families and one single 9-year-old girl, which he used to pay off, at least in part, the loan due Astor. By 1859, the number of enslaved persons on the 3,000-acre Casa Bianca plantation would reach 126.

A trail leads to Florida

Researchers Burnett and Violette realized that a trail was being uncovered that had not only been forgotten about, but perhaps never really known by anyone except those who had died a century before.

The pair began what they call the “Take Them in Families Project,” their self-funded labor of the heart to reunite two groups of people rent apart.

Burnett and Violette went to a small Virginia cemetery not far from Monroe’s Highlands plantation, discovering the name “Monroe” on several of the tombstones, and then to the Middle Oak Baptist Church in Albemarle County, Virginia, where a number of parishioners claimed to be descendants from his enslaved workers. With family names, the researchers began comparing them with names they were finding on the lists of slaves at Casa Bianca.

After a year of discovery and pouring over lists of names, now it was time to reach out to Jefferson County. “We put out brochures and flyers and invited people to come to the Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church to learn what we knew,” says Burnett. “Everyone was very excited.”

Joyce Farmer, on the Advisory Council of the College of William of Mary in Virginia, was now also involved, as were other researchers and genealogists, and plans were begun for a reunion, a First Descendants meeting for the two groups of people, who shared a common past.

Reunion planned at Casa Bianca

On Saturday and Sunday, the Casa Bianca M. B. Church in Monticello will host a group of nine or more descendants of Monroe’s Virginia plantation, plus researchers and historians, and filmmaker Horace Scruggs, who will conduct oral history interviews.

Sharon Berrian, wife of Casa Bianca Church’s pastor, Tobbie Berrian III, says that Saturday at the church, photographs, family lineage trees, and the research from the Take Them as Families Project will be on display, as well as oral histories taken. Later that afternoon, John Nelson, a former Jefferson County Commissioner will provide a tour of the area where the Virginia ancestors would have finished their days. Sunday, a church service will be a time of rejoicing and reunion.

For all, researchers and descendants, to reflect on what the progenitors from Virginia and Casa Bianca plantations had endured will be sobering.

All were sold from Africa, some pirated from a Spanish and Portuguese ship and carried to the New World where, thrust into the raw Florida territories, they were worked as slaves at Casa Bianca. Other Virginia enslaved persons, who had once known the rolling piedmont of Virginia, were sold again only to endure the chaos of the Seminole Indian Wars, malaria, and yellow fever.

And yet their progeny have survived.

To know that history is to give it strength and relevancy, and to empower those who carry its legacy.

More can be learned about the history of the two plantations and their descendants at taketheminfamilies.com.

If you go

What: Reunion of Descendants of Casa Bianca and Highlands Plantation

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; 11 a.m. Oct. 9

Where: Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church, 1097 Waukeenah Highway, Monticello

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 3

Related
The Daily South

Wawa Is Heading To Georgia

Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Proctor backs Dailey in Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Longtime Leon County commissioner Bill Proctor is weighing in on the race for Tallahassee mayor, backing incumbent John Dailey over Proctor’s fellow county commissioner Kristin Dozier. Proctor endorsed Dailey during a news conference Tuesday morning at the Florida Press Center, saying he believes the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Jefferson County, FL
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Monticello, FL
County
Jefferson County, FL
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
ecbpublishing.com

Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion

Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
MONTICELLO, FL
WCJB

Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Tallahassee City Manager endorses Loranne Ausley in new radio ad

Ausley has advocated for state workers, abortion rights, Black history and local infrastructure, says Anita Favors. In her second new radio ad in as many days, Sen. Loranne Ausley is unveiling a new endorsement, this one from former Tallahassee City Manager Anita Favors. Favors retired as City Manager in November...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
Person
James Madison
communitynewspapers.com

FSU again boasts highest credit rating of all Florida public universities

Florida State University continues to receive high marks for financial management, according to the newest credit ratings released by S&P Global, Fitch and Moody’s. FSU has the highest credit rating of any public university in the state of Florida with an AA+ rating by S&P and Fitch and an equivalent Aa1 rating by Moody’s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Black Church#Church Service#Enslavement#Black History#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Baptist Church#Council#The Caplin Foundation
floridapolitics.com

Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an ‘election-denier’

‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ben Sasse Skewered by University of Florida Students Over Anti-LGBTQ Statements

As Ben Sasse gears up for his first campus visit today, University of Florida students are recoiling at the idea of the Nebraska senator taking over duties as UF’s new president. Currently the lone finalist for the position, Sasse is taking heat over his past statements against the LGBTQ community, especially his negative sentiments toward the Supreme Court’s passing of Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. The politician’s website still lists “the sanctity of marriage” as one of the top issues for which he advocates. “It blows my mind that this is the sole person that they came up with,” Alex Noon, a UF student who is president of the law school’s LGBTQ organization, said in an interview. “I could probably go downtown on a Thursday and find someone better.” After today’s visit, Sasse is expected to return to Gainesville on Nov. 1, to be interviewed by the UF board of trustees.Read it at The Independent Florida Alligator
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSB Radio

Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024

GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy