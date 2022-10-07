HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some spots will be a little chilly this morning, it shouldn’t be as bad as yesterday. Temperatures will soar the next couple of days. Most folks will wake up in the 30s and 40s with some patchy frost, fog or both. After starting the day off mainly sunny, we will add a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will still soar into the low 70s with warm southwest winds.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO