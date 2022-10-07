ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend. There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown. Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band....
HAZARD, KY
WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND

HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
LEXINGTON, KY
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)

Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
ASHLAND, KY
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors. Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.
HINDMAN, KY
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emily Johnson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Johnson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Johnson is a Senior at Betsy Layne High School and has a 3.7 GPA. Emily is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She also plays Volleyball and Softball. Congratulations, Emily!
BETSY LAYNE, KY
Warmer air works into the region ahead of a midweek cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some spots will be a little chilly this morning, it shouldn’t be as bad as yesterday. Temperatures will soar the next couple of days. Most folks will wake up in the 30s and 40s with some patchy frost, fog or both. After starting the day off mainly sunny, we will add a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will still soar into the low 70s with warm southwest winds.
HAZARD, KY
Warming up ahead of midweek rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine in abundance across the mountains this afternoon, as temperatures are on the increase. However, despite the milder air, we’re also bringing some soggy weather back for the middle of the week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re watching clouds on the increase as we head...
HAZARD, KY
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
State commission hosts town hall on massive opioid settlement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky commission was tasked with finding the best way to spend $240 million in opioid settlement money. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met at The Forum on Tuesday in Hazard. Officials held a town hall hoping to hear from people who were most affected...
HAZARD, KY
This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA
Pike County schools on two hour delay

PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

