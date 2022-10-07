Read full article on original website
wymt.com
North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend. There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown. Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band....
salyersvilleindependent.com
WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND
HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
wymt.com
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
wymt.com
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches. “We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
wymt.com
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old. In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors. People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)
Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
wymt.com
‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come. The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has...
wymt.com
Hindman Settlement School restarts regular programs while recovering from flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Even as water sits at a low level between Highway 160 and Hindman Settlement School, staff are still working to preserve whatever they can, however they can. “A clothes line and clothes pen are pretty cheap so we can get a lot of documents strung up...
wymt.com
‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors. Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emily Johnson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Johnson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Johnson is a Senior at Betsy Layne High School and has a 3.7 GPA. Emily is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She also plays Volleyball and Softball. Congratulations, Emily!
wymt.com
Warmer air works into the region ahead of a midweek cold front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some spots will be a little chilly this morning, it shouldn’t be as bad as yesterday. Temperatures will soar the next couple of days. Most folks will wake up in the 30s and 40s with some patchy frost, fog or both. After starting the day off mainly sunny, we will add a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will still soar into the low 70s with warm southwest winds.
wymt.com
Warming up ahead of midweek rain chances
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine in abundance across the mountains this afternoon, as temperatures are on the increase. However, despite the milder air, we’re also bringing some soggy weather back for the middle of the week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re watching clouds on the increase as we head...
wymt.com
Mountain Top 10 - October 10, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play begins, our Mountain Top 10 is starting to set. Here’s our rankings after eight weeks of action.
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
wymt.com
State commission hosts town hall on massive opioid settlement
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky commission was tasked with finding the best way to spend $240 million in opioid settlement money. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met at The Forum on Tuesday in Hazard. Officials held a town hall hoping to hear from people who were most affected...
This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination
It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
Pike County schools on two hour delay
PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
