Fitzgerald Pharmacy is celebrating its reopening after closing for three years in Whitefish Bay

After closing for more than three years in Whitefish Bay , Fitzgerald Pharmacy is celebrating their grand opening this weekend.

Originally founded in 1954, the pharmacy will celebrate its reopening this Sunday from 1p.m. to 4p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 1p.m. Gathering includes music, give-a-ways and complimentary sweet treats.

"We felt an obligation to try to restart it and bring it back to the community. It's been around for so long and it's really a pillar here," said co-owner Tamir Kaloti.

The pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Drive, was purchased by Kaloti and his cousin Hashim Zaibak in 2019. Kaloti said they invested about a million dollars into remodeling the pharmacy.

The business now includes an updated pharmacy and a new counter serving local sweet treats from Purple Door and Scratch ice creams, and North Shore Boulangerie. In addition to over-the-counter medications and vitamins, the company also sells candy, luxury gifts, greeting cards, among other products.

Bringing the ice cream counter — which was removed in 1976 — back to the store was one of Kaloti's priorities .

"So many people were excited. They would tell us that they grew up coming here. They went on their first dates here," he said.

The pharmacy delivers prescriptions to customers who aren't able to pick up prescriptions in person and sorts them into blister packs. Additionally, they also specialize in fitting patients with home medical equipment such as crutches, walkers and compression socks.

The pharmacy also administers vaccines such as the flu and COVID-19 vaccines. For more information, call the pharmacy at 414-310-0005. Normal hours of operation are 8a.m. to 8p.m. daily.

Before reopening Fitzgerald Pharmacy, Kaloti and Zaibak opened Hayat Pharmacy in the Milwaukee-area. In January, the company agreed to pay more than $2 million to end a federal lawsuit alleging it defrauded Medicare and Medicaid.

In the federal court case, the U.S. Department of Justice argued that Hayat Pharmacy submitted more than 200 false claims to Medicare and Medicaid throughout 2019.

Hayat Pharmacy denies the allegations. The settlement is not an admission of guilt in the case.

The opening of Fitzgerald Pharmacy has brought criticism from former owner Michael Pistiner who said the reopening is a "deceptive ploy to capitalize and use the good name and reputation of the past 65 years."

