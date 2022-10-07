Read full article on original website
How robots can teach Native American children the power of 'us being ourselves'
Danielle Boyer realized at age 10 that the kids in her Ojibwe community weren’t learning about their own Indigenous culture and history. Oftentimes, schools only teach about colonial settlers' encounters with Native Americans instead of focusing on their culture and history. So Boyer asked her mother to let her teach a class to kindergartners. As she grew older, the now 21-year-old began building robots that spoke Native languages and shared them with other indigenous youth.
Native American lawmaker advocates for the recognition of Indigenous People's Day
At least 12 states and more than a hundred towns and cities throughout the nation have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day as a holiday. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ruth Buffalo, a Democratic state representative in North Dakota who, several years ago, helped replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day in Fargo, where she lives. Buffalo shares advice for others seeking adoption of the holiday in their own communities.
Co-host Deepa Fernandes debuts on Here & Now
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Deepa Fernandes on the new co-host's first day on the show. This segment airs on October 10, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Louise Glück's latest book explores the miraculous world of infants
When my daughter was an infant, the smallest, most inconsequential things took on outsized meaning. For a year or so, I was reminded of what it was like for your whole universe to be little more than what you could see with your eyes and grasp with your hands. To be entirely focused on the people closest to you, to be free from the weight of the past and the uncertainty of the future. To live in the present and appreciate the novelty and, frankly, miraculous nature of things that adults take for granted, from colors to feelings to how to form the muscles of your face into a smile. And, through the process of attempting to explain the world to her, to recognize the arbitrary nature of things we deal with every day—analog clocks and irregular verbs, for starters.
