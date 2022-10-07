ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wakg.com

Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event

The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

‘Life of a Musician’ Holds Premiere Event in Danville

The new documentary tv show “Life of a Musician” held its premiere in Danville Thursday night at WF Patton House. The show takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from well-known artists like John Jorgensen. The show is filmed in different locations around Danville. Executive Producer...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Appalachian Power Seeking Rate Increase

Appalachian Power has requested approval for a rate hike that would affect customers in Martinsville and Henry county as well as some customers in western Pittsylvania county. According to WFXR, the hike would increase the average customers bill by $20 a month over the next two years. The reason for the request is the increased price of fossil fuels.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Traffic
City
Springfield, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
wakg.com

DCC Partners to Offer EMT Training in Danville

Danville Community College (DCC) in partnership with the Danville Area Training Center (DATC), will be offering Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training, beginning this month. “DCC partnering with DATC to provide this crucial training is just another example of us putting the “community” back in community college,” said Dr. Jerry Wallace,...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Danville Public Schools Holds State of the District Presentation

Danville Public Schools held their State of the District presentation on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston opened the meeting by acknowledging some of the challenges the district has faced over the last couple of years stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has sought to improve on some of their...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Leadership Southside Looking for Mentors

Leadership Southside is requesting mentors. Hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Southside develops participants’ leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional, and community member. As part of the program, each participant is paired with a mentor from the community. Mentors and mentees...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Road Closures#Ne Springfield#Springfield Road#Construction Maintenance#Road Closure Scheduled#Seminole Dr
wakg.com

Martinsville Middle School Students Visited by Gold Medalist

Middle School Students in Martinsville Public Schools were visited by a gold medalist yesterday. 3-time Olympic gold medalist , 2-time world champion, 3-time national champion and National Softball Hall of Fame inductee Leah Amico visited the students and spoke to them about the importance of working hard both on the field and in the classroom, teamwork, positive thinking, and accountability, overcoming the difficulties we all encounter in our lives.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy