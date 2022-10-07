Read full article on original website
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event
The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
‘Life of a Musician’ Holds Premiere Event in Danville
The new documentary tv show “Life of a Musician” held its premiere in Danville Thursday night at WF Patton House. The show takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from well-known artists like John Jorgensen. The show is filmed in different locations around Danville. Executive Producer...
Appalachian Power Seeking Rate Increase
Appalachian Power has requested approval for a rate hike that would affect customers in Martinsville and Henry county as well as some customers in western Pittsylvania county. According to WFXR, the hike would increase the average customers bill by $20 a month over the next two years. The reason for the request is the increased price of fossil fuels.
DCC Partners to Offer EMT Training in Danville
Danville Community College (DCC) in partnership with the Danville Area Training Center (DATC), will be offering Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training, beginning this month. “DCC partnering with DATC to provide this crucial training is just another example of us putting the “community” back in community college,” said Dr. Jerry Wallace,...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
Danville Public Schools Holds State of the District Presentation
Danville Public Schools held their State of the District presentation on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston opened the meeting by acknowledging some of the challenges the district has faced over the last couple of years stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has sought to improve on some of their...
Leadership Southside Looking for Mentors
Leadership Southside is requesting mentors. Hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Southside develops participants’ leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional, and community member. As part of the program, each participant is paired with a mentor from the community. Mentors and mentees...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help with Fraud Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a Credit Card Fraud Investigation. If anyone knows the female’s identity in the picture, please contact Investigator S. Porter at (276) 656-4214 or sporter@co.henry.va.us. Information can also be provided through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME...
Martinsville Middle School Students Visited by Gold Medalist
Middle School Students in Martinsville Public Schools were visited by a gold medalist yesterday. 3-time Olympic gold medalist , 2-time world champion, 3-time national champion and National Softball Hall of Fame inductee Leah Amico visited the students and spoke to them about the importance of working hard both on the field and in the classroom, teamwork, positive thinking, and accountability, overcoming the difficulties we all encounter in our lives.
