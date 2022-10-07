Read full article on original website
ARC HIRES FOUNDER OF ‘CASEY’S LAW’, AS ADVOCATE AND EDUCATOR
ARC has hired Charlotte Wethington, founder of Casey’s Law, and Kimberly Wright and Joan Arlinghaus, who serve on the board of Casey’s Law Foundation. Wethington, Wright and Arlinghaus bring decades of experience advocating for access to substance use disorder treatment in Northern Kentucky. As Recovery Advocates for ARC,...
DAYTIME CLOSURE FOR DRAIN INSTALLATION ON KY 3398 LAWRENCE COUNTY
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (Oct. 11, 2022) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a daytime closure along KY 3398 Fallsburg Road in Lawrence County for cross-drain repairs. The road will be closed at mile markers 0-1.0 (1.0 miles East of Ky 3 and 2.0 miles West of U.S. 23) Work...
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
LAWRENCE CO. GIRLS SOCCER FALL IN DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Belfry, Ky. — Lawrence Co. Girls soccer ( 10-7 ) finished runner up in the 58th District tournament after a 10-0 loss against Prestonsburg ( 16-1-1 ) last week at Belfry High school. 2022 58th District Runner-Up The SoccerDawgs will face Johnson Central ( 11-5 ) in the semifinals...
Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV
Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV. Mrs. Copley was born February 11, 1934 in Dunlow, WV to the late Adam and Josephine (Watts) Napier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kimble Copley; and siblings Surilda Maynard, Tennessee Kidd, Ellie Irons, Ida Maynard, Robert Napier, Nanny Thompson, and Mary Lee Mohler.
LAWRENCE CO. BOYS SOCCER WINS 58TH DISTRICT TITLE; REGION STARTS ON WEDNESDAY
Belfry, Ky. — Lawrence Co. boys ( 10-4-2 ) soccer won the 58th District title 6-0 over Prestonsburg ( 14-7-1 ) last week at Belfry High school. Blake Maynard scored four goals and assisted on two more, Sergio Caballero Garcia scored twice and assisted on two more, Sam LeFever chipped in with two assists.
RAD DADS APPLY FINISHING TOUCHES TO REVITALIZED HEAD START PLAYGROUND
Rad Dads Apply Finishing Touches to Revitalized Head Start Playground. Members of Louisa Head Start’s Dad Bod Squad gathered on Monday, October 3rd to put the finishing touches on the preschool’s playground revitalization. Mulch (of the cushioning rubber variety) was spread, weeds were eaten (figuratively), kudzu was cut, and rough edges were sanded down. The rad dad’s participating included Eric Dotson, Bobby Cantrell, and Austin Hughes (pictured above, L to R, with Louisa Head Start Family Advocate Ross Compton).
Larry Clyde Fitch, Sr., 78, of Fort Gay, WV
Larry Clyde Fitch, Sr., 78, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Larry was born July 3, 1944 in Williamson, WV to the late Jim and Virgie (Elkins) Fitch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Fitch; son Ronnie Fitch; and siblings Lonnie Fitch, Carson Fitch, Jessie Fitch, Joe Vernice Fitch, Luther Fitch, Vernon Fitch, Marion Fitch, Ester Copley, and Evalue Mullet.
LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS NUMBER 1 SEED IN STATE PLAYOFFS
LC Middle School Bulldogs Number 1 Seed in State Playoffs. October 6, 2022, Louisa, KY- The Lawrence County Middle School Football team was given the number one seed in the upcoming 2022 middle school state playoffs. The Bulldogs go into the final week of the regular season 10-1 with their...
Plenty of raffle tickets left for AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque, chief says
We still have plenty of raffle tickets for our AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque. $10 each, only 1,000 tickets to be sold. Autographs include: Ricky Skaggs, Larry Cordle, Tyler Childers, Noah Thompson, Laidback Country Picker & Honey, Luna, Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, Luke Trimble and Adam Chaffin. We...
Fort Gay Middle Football remains undefeated with win over Wayne
Fort Gay, W.Va. — The Fort Gay Middle school football team improved to 7-0 on the season with a 44-0 victory over Wayne on 8th grade night last Thursday. #1 Brayden Weaver, #2 Elijah Ekers, #3 Bryton Slone, #4 Caleb Thompson, #7 Zach Waller, #8 CJ Waller, #13 Grayson Golden, #22 Chase Thompson, #42 Robert Evans, #50 Chase Napier, #60 Gavin McKee, #62 Danny Ray Ferguson, #74 Ryan Montcastle, #77 Dominic Kitts, #68 Donathan Hurley, #80 Brady Christianson, #73 Aiden Ekers, #11 Jeremiah Waller, #15 Keaton Blackburn, #23 Braylen Conn, #24 Braylen Stumbo, #32 Kendall Kincaid, #52 Brayden Kitts, #55 Braxton Jones, #57 Jay Ransbottom, #61 Darrin Parsley, #64 Dakota Marcum, #72 Jaden Garn, #79 Johnny Dean, #84 Aaron Moore, #92 Tyler Sisk.
Louisa City Council Regular Meeting October 11, 2022 – 7:00pm AGENDA
Approve minutes for September 27, 2022. Second reading of Ordinance 2022-06, “An Ordinance Relating to the Valuation and Taxation of Property Within the City of Louisa”. Reschedule November meeting because of election day. Executive session. Adjourn.
