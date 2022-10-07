Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV. Mrs. Copley was born February 11, 1934 in Dunlow, WV to the late Adam and Josephine (Watts) Napier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kimble Copley; and siblings Surilda Maynard, Tennessee Kidd, Ellie Irons, Ida Maynard, Robert Napier, Nanny Thompson, and Mary Lee Mohler.

FORT GAY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO