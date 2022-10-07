Read full article on original website
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing
FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
Sam Pittman talks red zone, short yardage issues
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has had some issues in the red zone and that was something Sam Pittman talked about on Monday. Arkansas been inside opponent’s red zone 26 times this season and came away with 19 scores. Of those 19 scores, 15 have been touchdowns while the other were Cam Little field goals. Pittman expressed some concern about the red zone issues and talked about how to get more touchdowns.
Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview BYU game
Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview BYU game. Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview …. Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview BYU game. Firefighters battle two fires in NWA & the River …. Firefighters battle two fires in NWA & the River Valley. El...
Bryce Stephens making most of opportunity at wide receiver
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman Bryce Stephens has made a big impact on Arkansas this season at punt returner, but on Saturday it was wide receiver where he stood out. No play this season has been any bigger than Stephens’ 82-yard punt return for a touchdown with 9:16 remaining in the game against Missouri State. That touchdown gave Arkansas its first lead of the night at 31-27. They went on to take a 38-27 win. On Saturday, Stephens caught two passes for 59 yards including a 54-yard touchdown catch from Malik Hornsby.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Provo, Utah this week to take on the BYU Cougars. This will be the first time these two teams have even matched up. Hear from Jordan Domineck, Hudson Clark, Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens on the matchup here:. Arkansas-BYU kickoff...
Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White game and more
Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White game and more. Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White …. Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White game and more. El Salvadoran consul general visits Rogers students. El Salvadoran consul general visits Rogers students. UAMS Office of Community Health and Research moving …. UAMS Office...
Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
Looking back at 5 keys to defeat Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE — On Friday on Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation, I had a story listing five keys for Arkansas to defeat Mississippi State. The keys varied from offense to defense and even special teams. Here’s a look at how the Hogs performed in each of those five keys.
Arkansas releases depth chart for BYU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play its final game before getting a bye week when they take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday afternoon. Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) have both been ranked much of the season. However, both dropped out of the rankings following weekend losses. The Hogs fell to Mississippi State while BYU dropped a game to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
Hits Just Keep Coming with Homegrown Star Recruit’s Decision about Hogs
The hits just keep coming for Arkansas football. Riding a three-game losing streak and dealing with numerous injuries, the Razorbacks are now feeling it on the recruiting trail, as 2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell has backed off his pledge. The announcement, which Russell shared via a graphic on Twitter,...
Hoop Hogs notebook: Red-White game upcoming, Pro Day recap, recruiting
LITTLE ROCK — It’s the Arkansas Razorbacks annual Red/White game, it’s a week away (2 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 16), it’s back at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, and as always it represents the first dress rehearsal of the season in terms of a game-like atmosphere in front of Hoop Hog fans.
WATCH: Sam Pittman Monday Press Conference on BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the press on Monday to wrap up his thoughts on Mississippi State week. He also details his thoughts on the upcoming matchup with BYU and the challenges he could potentially face.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Pig Trail Nation on the Road: MAFES Sales Store
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation goes on the road to Starkville, Mississippi. While there, the team got an inside look at a long-running MSU tradition, the MAFES Sales Store on Campus.
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | Red-White game next Sunday, Pro-Day, & recruiting
In this week’s Hog hoops report our very own basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, breaks down what he has heard from the Arkansas Pro Day which had a total of 29 NBA teams at Arkansas facility. Also, he talks about the Red-White game that tips-off next week at 2:00 pm which will return back to Barnhill. That game will be played in four quarters instead of halves. Each quarter will be 8 minutes. There will be a HoopTown leading up to tip-off directly outside the south entrance of Barnhill Arena, starting at Noon, and will feature a variety of family activities including inflatables, face-painters and more.
Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | Braylen Russell decommits, Hornsby’s performance
In this week’s Arkansas Football recruiting report we focus on the 2024 running back who decommitted from the University of Arkansas earlier today, we talk about Malik Hornsby’s performance against Mississippi State yesterday, the linebacker Brad Spence, & quarterback recruiting. Our very own football insider talks about all of that and more in this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report.
