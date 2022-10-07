ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

US 103.1

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Michigan Pets & Animals
Ypsilanti, MI
Michigan Lifestyle
Ypsilanti, MI
1470 WFNT

Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking

A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
KENTWOOD, MI
1470 WFNT

Does Michigan Have Mountains?

Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
97.5 NOW FM

4 Hazards To Watch For On Michigan Roads This Fall

Even the best drivers need a little help. No matter how good of a driver you THINK you are, you've gotta be a little more careful this time of year. Most of us are already distracted by phones and God know's what else when we are behind the wheel. Maybe you resorted to an insurance app to drive safe and get that discount. Good play for some. You got to be careful on the road. The majority of us are in winter, especially when there's snow or ice, but fall in Michigan can make the roads a bit more hazardous.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Are Michigan Schools Canceling Halloween Festivities This Year?

It seems some Michigan schools aren't in the Halloween spirit this year. Celebrating Halloween at school has been a tradition for decades. According to History, due to the high numbers of young children during the fifties baby boom, parties moved from town civic centers into the classroom. Again, this has been a tradition for roughly 70 years.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Help monarch butterflies by collecting common milkweed seeds for WCCD

Washtenaw County Conservation District is collecting common milkweed seeds in Washtenaw County from now until November 18, 2022. Their milkweed efforts will support Pollinator Partnership’s Project Wingspan program, a grassroots Pollinator Habitat Enhancement Project sponsored by the Fish and Wildlife Foundation. This program is designed to support Monarch butterflies, and declining pollinators and insects, and, in turn, birds, by way of enhancing their habitat with flowering native plants. This is a grassroots effort because they rely on volunteers to collect the seeds they distribute free of charge to shovel-ready pollinator habitat projects.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
