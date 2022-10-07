Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims
A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian.
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
Can You Pronounce or Know Where MI’s Least-Populated Municipality Is?
Michigan's least populated municipality is even tough for Michiganders to pronounce. Anyone that has lived in Michigan or visited this great state knows that many of the names of cities, streets, and more are difficult to pronounce. When it comes to Michigan's least populated municipality, that idea holds true. The...
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
Way Too Easy! Detroit Man Arrested After Buying 7000 Identities Off Dark Web
How safe are you when it comes to your personal information out there on the world wide web? This may make you think. A Detroit man was able to buy 7000 identities with just the click of a button on the dark web and turned it into a profit-making scam.
Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking
A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
100 birds found in rental home covered in filth spurs lawsuit for ‘horrific’ conditions
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Officials want an Ypsilanti Township home rigorously cleaned and sanitized by professionals after a routine rental inspection revealed more than 100 birds inside it. Describing the home as “horrific,” Ypsilanti Township filed a public nuisance lawsuit in the Washtenaw County Trial Court Oct. 3 against...
About 80% of Michigan teens do not get adequate sleep, and it’s hurting their health
They are busy studying or texting, or simply remain awake despite, sometimes, their best efforts to rest. “I don’t sleep,” said Logan LaPratt, 17, a Jonesville High School student who listens to music and sends and receives messages. He will nod off sometime around 3 a.m. and wake at 7 a.m., and he says this works for him.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
Does Michigan Have Mountains?
Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
4 Hazards To Watch For On Michigan Roads This Fall
Even the best drivers need a little help. No matter how good of a driver you THINK you are, you've gotta be a little more careful this time of year. Most of us are already distracted by phones and God know's what else when we are behind the wheel. Maybe you resorted to an insurance app to drive safe and get that discount. Good play for some. You got to be careful on the road. The majority of us are in winter, especially when there's snow or ice, but fall in Michigan can make the roads a bit more hazardous.
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Are Michigan Schools Canceling Halloween Festivities This Year?
It seems some Michigan schools aren't in the Halloween spirit this year. Celebrating Halloween at school has been a tradition for decades. According to History, due to the high numbers of young children during the fifties baby boom, parties moved from town civic centers into the classroom. Again, this has been a tradition for roughly 70 years.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
Help monarch butterflies by collecting common milkweed seeds for WCCD
Washtenaw County Conservation District is collecting common milkweed seeds in Washtenaw County from now until November 18, 2022. Their milkweed efforts will support Pollinator Partnership’s Project Wingspan program, a grassroots Pollinator Habitat Enhancement Project sponsored by the Fish and Wildlife Foundation. This program is designed to support Monarch butterflies, and declining pollinators and insects, and, in turn, birds, by way of enhancing their habitat with flowering native plants. This is a grassroots effort because they rely on volunteers to collect the seeds they distribute free of charge to shovel-ready pollinator habitat projects.
After a cancer diagnosis, a family apple orchard owner weighs what’s next
Michigan apple orchards are jammed with fruit and customers this fall. Amid expansions and consolidations, one family-owned orchard south of Ann Arbor still does business as it has for generations. With a cancer diagnosis, and no next generation to take over, the owners think they’ve found a succession plan.
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
