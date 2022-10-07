ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

lapeerlightning.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 4th place at Greater Flint CC Championships

Boys Cross Country earned a fourth place finish in the large school division at Saturday’s Greater Flint Cross Country Championships. Connor Martin and Jackson Baese earned first team honors while Jacob Essenmacher earned second team honors. Connor, Jackson, and Jacob all had times. Joey Voss, Hayden Josef, Eli Weber, Christian Kennedy, Riley McCreedy, Carter Poniatowski, and Ben Voss also ran season’s best times. Lapeer continues their season at the SVL Championship meet on Wednesday, October 19th.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man

A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
VASSAR, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Sports
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lapeer, MI
Lapeer, MI
Sports
recordpatriot.com

Fundraiser for Midland pro wrestler's funeral shatters goal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a pro wrestler and Midland County native who died last week. Sara Lee, 30, a former contracted pro-wrestler for WWE, died last week. She is survived by her husband,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEM

Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
LAPEER, MI
Banana 101.5

28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week

Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
NOVI, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI

