Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 4th place at Greater Flint CC Championships
Boys Cross Country earned a fourth place finish in the large school division at Saturday’s Greater Flint Cross Country Championships. Connor Martin and Jackson Baese earned first team honors while Jacob Essenmacher earned second team honors. Connor, Jackson, and Jacob all had times. Joey Voss, Hayden Josef, Eli Weber, Christian Kennedy, Riley McCreedy, Carter Poniatowski, and Ben Voss also ran season’s best times. Lapeer continues their season at the SVL Championship meet on Wednesday, October 19th.
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man
A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College. Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.
Fundraiser for Midland pro wrestler's funeral shatters goal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a pro wrestler and Midland County native who died last week. Sara Lee, 30, a former contracted pro-wrestler for WWE, died last week. She is survived by her husband,...
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Three-Car Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
Lapeer Police reported a three-car crash on South Lapeer Road on Monday. According to the police, an 18-year-old Davison woman was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger as she exited eastbound I-69 when it was hit [..]
Father of Cade McNamara calls out reporter over transfer rumor
The father of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara called out a reporter over a rumor shared on Twitter Monday. Adam Biggers covers Michigan athletics for the outlet Saturday Tradition. Biggers tweeted Monday that McNamara was “done” at Michigan. Gary McNamara, the father of Cade, tweeted a response to Biggers....
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
Port Huron to install 24 license-plate reading Flock cameras at $62,500 per year
Port Huron will mount 24 automated license-plate reading Falcon cameras at strategic street locations around the city. The cameras are intended to help police reduce, solve and prevent crimes. The cameras are produced and monitored by Flock Safety based in Atlanta, Georgia. The leasing arrangement calls for the city pay...
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
After a cancer diagnosis, a family apple orchard owner weighs what’s next
Michigan apple orchards are jammed with fruit and customers this fall. Amid expansions and consolidations, one family-owned orchard south of Ann Arbor still does business as it has for generations. With a cancer diagnosis, and no next generation to take over, the owners think they’ve found a succession plan.
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
2 injured in Macomb County crash involving car, box truck, electrical pole
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole in Macomb County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township. Aerial footage...
