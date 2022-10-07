ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Lockdown lifted at Pickerington HS North, Lakeview Jr. High, juvenile arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody after a social media threat resulted in two Pickerington schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday. Pickerington Local Schools said Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High School were placed on lockdown around 1:15...
PICKERINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary School in Columbus on Monday. Police said they were called to the school just after 3:20 p.m. Officers said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside and threatening to shoot someone. Mayle was found...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Ohio State star Art Schlichter charged with possessing cocaine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. While responding to a report of an overdose, police found him unresponsive at the Hampton Inn along Lyman Drive in Hilliard in June, according to court documents. Officers administered Narcan before taking Schlichter...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman arrested after shooting at Whitehall Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested by SWAT officers after a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police said a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3675 E. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. Both the victim and the shooter left the area before police arrived.
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Singapore seeking extradition of Dublin man for alleged Ponzi scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dublin man is in custody as federal officials seek to extradite him at the request of the Singaporean government for an alleged $4 million Ponzi scheme. Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office based on a Singapore criminal warrant said Michael Atkins, 49,...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: 16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop on Sunday. Officers responded to North Ogden Avenue around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said they saw two or three men running from the area with guns. A 16-year-old showed up at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot while trying to break up argument in Hilltop, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said a man was shot Monday while trying to break up an argument in Hilltop. Police responded to the shooting around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The 24-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

