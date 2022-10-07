Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
'I kind of have a debt to repay'
As part of Central Michigan University’s Indigenous Peoples Day speaker series on Oct. 10, Dr. Shannon Bischoff spoke at the Sarah and Daniel Opperman Auditorium in Park Library on Indigenous language revitalization. According to his biography on Purdue University Fort Wayne’s website, Dr. Bischoff is currently a linguistics professor...
inkfreenews.com
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
inkfreenews.com
Money Collected For Free Mammograms In Goshen
GOSHEN — HeartStrings Sisters at Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center has been named the beneficiary of a fundraising program by Shoe Sensation in Goshen. Donations from generous shoppers will help cover the cost of a screening mammogram at the Retreat for women who could not otherwise afford one.
inkfreenews.com
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED
Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
inkfreenews.com
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
inkfreenews.com
Owen Cobbum — UPDATED
Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died quietly Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born March 30, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Owen was the son of the late Lewis H. Cobbum and Ruth (Thomas) Cobbum. He graduated from Syracuse High School and attended Indiana Tech with coursework focused on mechanical engineering.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 10:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, Argonne Road, north of East Winona Avenue, Warsaw. Driver: Keldibek Kubatbekov, 59, Robert Pitt Drive A., Monsey, N.Y. Kubatbekov was traveling north on Argonne Road and went under a viaduct when the trailer on his vehicle hit the viaduct. Damage up to $5,000.
Warning about potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus for northern Indiana residents
Northern Indiana residents are being warned about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.
inkfreenews.com
Diane Weaver
Diane Weaver, 81, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1941. On Sept. 2, 1967, she married Donald Weaver, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Rick Weaver, Syracuse; two daughters, Cristi (Mark) Green, Fort Wayne and Jodi (Jason) Clay, Syracuse; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Pam (Brad) Myers, St. Joseph, Mich.; and one sister-in-law, Betty VanderReyden, Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Fundraiser For Mitchell J. Price Scholarship Set For Oct. 15
SYRACUSE — The second annual fundraiser for the Mitchell J. Price Memorial Scholarship, a component of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Syracuse Eagles, 12889 N. Kern Road, Syracuse. The scholarship is awarded to a Wawasee student interested in...
inkfreenews.com
Wayne K. Baker
Wayne K. Baker, 91, of rural Mentone, passed at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Warsaw. Wayne was born on April 6, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Joseph and Clara Eve (King) Baker. He married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Mentone United Methodist Church to Bonnie L. Reese.
inkfreenews.com
Lakeview MS Raises $12,000 For Feed My Starving Children
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration would like to recognize the leadership, staff, and students of Lakeview Middle School for an outstanding effort to raise funds through a Phone-a-Thon event to support Feed My Starving Children. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack, which...
inkfreenews.com
Betty A. Rogers
Betty A. Rogers, 74, Rochester, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on Oct. 23, 1947 in the Black Rock, Ark., area, the daughter of Truman Leroy and Johnnie Murlene (Cummings) Ashlock. On Nov. 27, 1965, at the Metea Baptist Church, Metea, Indiana, she married Randall J. Rogers and he survives.
inkfreenews.com
Jim Bumbaugh Sworn In As Pierceton Marshal
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s new town marshal has been sworn in. Town Attorney Tammy Keirn administered the oath of office to Jim Bumbaugh at the Pierceton Town Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. Bumbaugh takes the place of Tim Sammons, who retired at the end of July....
inkfreenews.com
Trees And Fees Discussed At Syracuse Park Board Meeting
Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board discussed the new ball field, park and community center rental fees and trees at its monthly meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Chad Jonsson, park superintendent, reported on the progress that has occurred at the new Schrock Fields. He said as of Friday, the water sprinklers were working and the fields have been seeded.
inkfreenews.com
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
