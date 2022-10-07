Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Former NBA player says Nike gave LeBron James billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about concentration camps in China
Former NBA player Royce White delivered controversial remarks concerning LeBron James claiming that the basketball superstar accepted $1 billion from China in exchange for his silence about the plight of imprisoned Uyghurs in China. “LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment,...
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
Mark Jackson passionately shoots down the idea that the Lakers have a Big 4 on their roster
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson offered a blunt assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers’ core. Jackson dismissed the idea that the Lakers have a “Big 4” after the addition of guard Patrick Beverley this offseason to the team’s trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
SB Nation
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight updates: Video surfaces as Green stays away from practice
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. While the Warriors contemplated an internal punishment for Green, video of the punch was released by TMZ on Friday. In the video, Green walks from the corner to the baseline and gets in Poole’s face....
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Yardbarker
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Explains How Cautious He Is With Women
Stephen A. Smith won’t jeopardize what he’s built. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always been about his business. He remains incredibly private in his personal life, and unlike many other people with his stature, he has yet to be caught in a compromising position. No one has ever leaked information about the man, and it is a testament to how he carries himself, regardless of the situation.
Draymond Green publicly apologizes for punching Jordan Poole, leaving Warriors to allow team to 'heal'
Draymond Green spoke during the Golden State Warriors' media availability on Saturday, and delivered a heartfelt public apology for punching his teammate Jordan Poole at practice last week. He also announced that he would be leaving the team for several days to allow the team to heal, and so he can focus on himself.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."
LeBron James is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the postseason after missing the big part last season at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Purple and Gold won the NBA championship only two years ago, but things have drastically changed for them over that period.
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
FOX Sports
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after punching Jordan Poole
Draymond Green was horrified by the video, too. He watched himself lunge at Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday and punch a man nine years younger and 36 pounds lighter. He saw how bad it looked. How bad he looked. At that moment, he was lost in his...
FOX Sports
Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green
Draymond Green has hit another inflection point in his career. During Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday, trash talk between Green and teammate Jordan Poole took a turn. After a push from Poole, Green punched the fourth-year guard, transforming a routine scene into one that has the potential to fracture any team, even one fresh off an NBA championship.
Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old during the 2022-23 NBA season. Most players at this age are usually no longer considered among the best players in the league. However, LBJ has somehow managed to take extremely good care of his health, this has led to the King prolonging his time in the NBA.
Draymond Green facing harsh contract reality with Warriors amid Jordan Poole punching debacle
While punching Jordan Poole has landed Draymond Green in hot water, it likely won’t be a factor when it comes to deciding his future with the Golden State Warriors. A agent interviewed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed as much, noting that money could be what breaks up Dray and the only NBA franchise he has known his entire career.
Warriors have reasons to doubt Draymond Green's sincerity?
The Warriors have plenty of reasons to be skeptical about Draymond Green despite the contrition he showed during today’s apology, writes Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. Speaking publicly for the first time since the punch that felled teammate Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s practice, Green apologized to Poole and his teammates, along with Poole’s family and his own family during a nearly 40-minute session with the media.
Magic G Jalen Suggs has knee sprain, bone bruise
Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. The team confirmed that diagnosis in an injury update (Twitter link). Suggs will obviously miss some time as he undergoes treatment for those injuries but there’s relief within the organization...
Hoops Rumors
