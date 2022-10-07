ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers Daily

Former NBA player says Nike gave LeBron James billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about concentration camps in China

Former NBA player Royce White delivered controversial remarks concerning LeBron James claiming that the basketball superstar accepted $1 billion from China in exchange for his silence about the plight of imprisoned Uyghurs in China. “LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment,...
NBA
NESN

Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video

Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Explains How Cautious He Is With Women

Stephen A. Smith won’t jeopardize what he’s built. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always been about his business. He remains incredibly private in his personal life, and unlike many other people with his stature, he has yet to be caught in a compromising position. No one has ever leaked information about the man, and it is a testament to how he carries himself, regardless of the situation.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."

LeBron James is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the postseason after missing the big part last season at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Purple and Gold won the NBA championship only two years ago, but things have drastically changed for them over that period.
Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
FOX Sports

Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green

Draymond Green has hit another inflection point in his career. During Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday, trash talk between Green and teammate Jordan Poole took a turn. After a push from Poole, Green punched the fourth-year guard, transforming a routine scene into one that has the potential to fracture any team, even one fresh off an NBA championship.
The Spun

Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
Hoops Rumors

Warriors have reasons to doubt Draymond Green's sincerity?

The Warriors have plenty of reasons to be skeptical about Draymond Green despite the contrition he showed during today’s apology, writes Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. Speaking publicly for the first time since the punch that felled teammate Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s practice, Green apologized to Poole and his teammates, along with Poole’s family and his own family during a nearly 40-minute session with the media.
Hoops Rumors

Magic G Jalen Suggs has knee sprain, bone bruise

Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. The team confirmed that diagnosis in an injury update (Twitter link). Suggs will obviously miss some time as he undergoes treatment for those injuries but there’s relief within the organization...
