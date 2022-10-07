Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Soccer beat Maumee Valley Country Day 2-1
Kenton defeated Maumee Valley Country Day 2-1 on Saturday and move to 11-3-1 on the season. Connor Defibaugh stared the contest 4 minutes into the game when he scored on a Seth Manns assist. MVCD answered 5 minutes later when they scored on a PK. The game went 1-1 to halftime and the Cats scored the game winning goal with 15 minutes left when Connor Defibaugh scored off a cross from Colby Quay. The Cats outshot MVCD 6-3 in the contest with MJ Coulson recording 2 saves. KSA had 6 corners in the contest.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Bellefontaine High School 3-1
Kenton Volleyball traveled to Bellefontaine todays. The competitive match ended with Bellefontaine winningin 4 sets (21-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-25). Sadie Larrabee had 7 kills and 10 blocks. Macee Heckathorn added 6 kills and 8 blocks. Cailyn Hopkins scored 6 kills. Brynn Butler has 22 digs and 9 receptions. Brinley Hites...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Soccer beat Galion High School 8-1
Kenton girls beat undermanned Galion team today 8-1. Goals from Temple(3), Wetherill(2), Harpel, Smith, and Styer. Assists from Temple, Harpel, Bostater and Biederman. Next up for the Wildcats is OG on Tuesday night for the regular season finale.
wktn.com
ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22
Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics Coming to Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio – “Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics,” a show from renowned contemporary ensemble CORDIS, comes to Bluffton University at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in Yoder Recital Hall. In partnership with National Geographic Society, CORDIS will perform on the world’s most creative collection of...
wktn.com
Kenton Lions Club Fall into Service- Angels for the Elderly Donation
Members of the Kenton Lions Club presented donations to Angels for the Elderly. 15 members of Kenton Lions presented a monetary donation of $400 to Angels for the Elderly. They also collected 214 non-perishable items including: food, bathroom tissue and hygiene products. In addition, Lion Dave Dulin collected 204 pairs...
wktn.com
Next Trivia Night at MLJ Library is October 22
The next After-Hours Trivia Night has been scheduled at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library. The event will start at 7pm on Saturday October 22. Halloween, Fall and all that the season brings are fair game. You can register by following a link on the Mary Lou Johnson...
wktn.com
Minutes of Kappa Chapter Of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. Meeting
Co-Presidents Kathy Lundy and Virginia Shellhouse of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. welcomed 17 members on October 8 at 10 a.m. to Pickwick Place at 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. They thanked the committee of Patti Palmer, Linda Osborn, Lorrene Roberts, and Janine McMillan for the lovely arrangements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Kenton Tree Commission Meets Thursday
The City of Kenton Tree Commission will meet this Thursday October 13. There are several items under new business , including requests from residents in the 800 block of King Street, 600 block of North High Street, 200 block of West Kohler and 100 block of Mill Street. Among the...
wktn.com
Alliance Holding Ribbon Cutting for the Sweet Note
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The Sweet Note Cafe. It is located at 16 North Main Street in Kenton. The ribbon cutting will be held tomorrow October 11. It will start at 11:00 Tuesday morning.
wktn.com
Family Friendly Event in Marysville Friday
The City of Marysville is holding a Friday Nights Uptown Rocktoberfest event. That will take place from 6 until 10pm this Friday October 14. That public is invited to take part in an evening of live music, food and family fun in Uptown Marysville. As part of Rocktoberfest, the 10th...
wktn.com
Meet the Candidate Night Scheduled for Oct 27
Hardin Leadership and the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance are sponsoring a Meet the Candidate Night. It will start at 6pm on Thursday October 27 in Veterans Hall at the Hardin County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the candidates running in the November...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
Obituary for Michael S. Patton
Michael Seldon Patton passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1958 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Phillip and JoAnn Patton. As a 1977 graduate from Kenton High School, he served in the Army at Ft Jackson, South Carolina, where he met Sarah, his wife. They married September 1, 1978 and together raised their two daughters, Cynthia Sayre (John Schroeder), and Tiffany (Jacob) Long. Mike is also survived by his brothers, Rick (Julie), Pat, and Mark (Marylou); grandchildren; Rhys, Mackenzie, Willow and Juniper; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Aaron Patton, and great-nephew; Rhett Gustin.
wktn.com
Obituary for Elizabeth Anne (Smailes) Bisdorf
Elizabeth Anne (Smailes) Bisdorf, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 7, 2022. She was born October 11, 1946 to Roy and Mary Alice (Shanks) Smailes in Coshocton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Coshocton High School. A lifelong learner, Anne was a graduate of Kent State University...
wktn.com
Average Gas Price Up Significantly in One Month
The average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County climbed 35 cents since last month. According to AAA, the average today is $3.85, compared to $3.50 a gallon in September. That is the lowest average price in our region. The most expensive is $3.97 a gallon in Union...
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
wktn.com
Findlay Woman Killed in Crash on I-75 in Hancock County
A Sunday evening crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County claimed the life of a Findlay woman. According to a release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at just before 9 Sunday night 30 year old Shelby Blue lost control of her vehicle while entering the northbound lane of 75 from U.S. 68.
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after ATV crash
ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
Comments / 0