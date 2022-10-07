Michael Seldon Patton passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1958 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Phillip and JoAnn Patton. As a 1977 graduate from Kenton High School, he served in the Army at Ft Jackson, South Carolina, where he met Sarah, his wife. They married September 1, 1978 and together raised their two daughters, Cynthia Sayre (John Schroeder), and Tiffany (Jacob) Long. Mike is also survived by his brothers, Rick (Julie), Pat, and Mark (Marylou); grandchildren; Rhys, Mackenzie, Willow and Juniper; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Aaron Patton, and great-nephew; Rhett Gustin.

