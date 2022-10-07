ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay eateries to benefit United Way with World of Downtown Restaurants Tour

United Way of Hancock County will open customers to a taste of downtown Findlay. A self-guided World of Downtown Restaurants Tour will feature the best of local restaurants for one evening. All proceeds will go toward United Way food security programs. Participating establishments will include:. The Baker's Café. Findlay Brewing...
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

University of Toledo hosting Islam-focused events during Muslim Heritage Month

The University of Toledo's Muslim Heritage Month is about not only celebrating Muslim culture, but welcoming students with a sense of inclusion and educating them on the meaning of that heritage. Recognition started Thursday with a halaqa, an informational session about Islam faith and principles. An educational game night will...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

City of Toledo launches Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development has announced a new program that will provide hundreds of residents with free roof replacements. The Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program will take place over a three-year period and will repair 650 roofs all on the...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Volunteers needed for Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade

Findlay residents will be lining up for a good cause later this month at the Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade. All proceeds from the parade benefit Fort Findlay FOP which sponsors positive interaction between youth and law enforcement with bonding events like holiday shopping. The parade will proceed northbound...
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

Man charged in Sylvania Township death of 3-year-old

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is now facing charges in connection to the Thursday death of a juvenile. According to a press release from the Sylvania Township Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call for an injured/unconscious child at 10:37 a.m. The child, 3-year-old Declan Hill, was...
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH

