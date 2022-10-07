ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/10/22–10/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news

Laramie police announce arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie Police Department announced two recent arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents. 58-year-old Michael Yeaman, an Idaho resident, was arrested Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 2, Laramie police were dispatched to a report of an assault on the 1800 block of West Curtis Street.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Philip Dustin Reed, 53 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Gets 42-Year Sentence For Weld County Home Invasion Shooting

A 22-year-old Greeley man is facing more than four decades behind bars following his conviction for shooting a veteran during a 2018 home invasion. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's website. According to the post, Raymond Ramirez was sentenced on Oct. 3 for his role in the Oct. 21, 2018 incident.
GREELEY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate

Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Cheyenne Man Charged With Drug and Firearm Offenses

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming Nicholas Vassallo announced that a grand jury returned an indictment charging 50-year-old Grady Lynn Peoples of Cheyenne with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Peoples has been arrested and recently appeared before United States District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin for an arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for November 28, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.
capcity.news

Cheyenne teenager gets 20–22 years for killing of rival gang member

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A teenager from Cheyenne was sentenced in Laramie County District Court to 20–22 years in prison yesterday, Oct. 6, for shooting and killing a rival gang member. According to police, the shooting occurred on July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments when 16-year-old Raymond Sanchez...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Theft Suspect Wanted

The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the pictured male. He is suspected of credit card fraud and theft from a vehicle. Officers recently responded to a report of a vehicle burglary near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive. Police believe the suspect was able...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Women sought for stealing $6,000 watch from jewelry store

Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for two women wanted for stealing a $6,000 watch from a jewelry store. Anthony M's Visions in Gold released the surveillance video of the women wanted in the August theft. Police said the woman tried on multiple high-priced items and gave them all back, except for the watch. Investigators hope someone recognizes the women and calls the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
