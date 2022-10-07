ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

One Fort Myers Beach bridge slated to open by weekend, first time since Ian

By Phil Fernandez, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
Matanzas Pass Bridge to Fort Myers Beach will reopen to some traffic by this weekend for the first time since Hurricane Ian slammed the island, town officials said.

"We appreciate the cooperation and patience (shown) while efforts to locate our friends and neighbors continue,” Fire Chief Ron Martin said.

Mayor Ray Murphy said leaders are working on finalizing plans for a phased re-entry by Saturday afternoon or Sunday.

“The beach will rebuild, that is my commitment," Murphy said Friday afternoon. "We are working diligently with fire district leaders to identify the best timeline and procedure. (We) wanted to be sure residents had all of the necessary information to be ready when the beach reopens."

Previous hurricane coverage:

Here is the guidance, taken from a town statement:

► Be prepared for a challenging infrastructure environment—there will be no power to energize equipment and there will be no running water for drinking, cleaning, bathing, or utilizing toilets. To prepare for these conditions, you should consider bringing bottled water or other hydration sources and a larger water source for clean-up activities.

► Please avoid contact with flood waters, rivers, or gulf/bay waters to prevent exposure to unknown physical, chemical, biological, and/or bacterial pollution in the waterways.

► When it comes to clean-up activities, a lot of structures may be unsafe for entry; please prepare to be unable to physically enter your home for your own safety. For structures that are safe for entry, prepare to bring a host of supplies to assist with the start of your recovery.

► Consider including supplies such as: Large plastic bins for salvaging items; Tarps for repairs; Paper towels, towels, household cleaners like bleach, disinfectant solutions, dish soap, and laundry detergent; Gloves (latex and work), safety glasses, and N-95 masks; Brooms, mops, buckets, sponges, scouring pads, scrub brushes; Small tools like hammers, crowbars, pliers, screwdrivers, and wrenches; Shovels, wheel barrels, dollies; Heavy-duty trash bags.

► Make sure to bring a first-aid kit, sunscreen, bug spray and any expected food items or snacks to remain healthy.

► When a phased re-entry timeline is finalized, the process will involve an ease of access plan including identified entry and exit roads that are least hazardous to vehicles and provide for maximum flow in and out of the beach during daylight hours.

► The process, still evolving, will include a strict security protocol that will include proof of residency and a limitation on the number of individuals and vehicles per address allowed in at any given time.\

► Be aware that many roadways are still damaged, unidentifiable, covered in sand, and/or covered in debris including sharp objects and nails. Be prepared to make tire repairs either with a repair kit and/or materials as well as spare tires.

► Big Carlos Pass Bridge will remain closed for several more days.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

