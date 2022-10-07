Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Specialty crop grants benefit Vermont specialty crop producers
Agency funds eight projects to support producers and local food. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announces grants totaling $292,268 for eight projects to benefit Vermont fruit, vegetable, and value-added producers and increase consumer access to locally produced food. These grants, funded through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), were awarded to five organizations to undertake a range of research, development, outreach, and marketing projects. The grants will leverage an additional $148,907 in matching funds.
vermontbiz.com
Sanders to hold Town Meetings with Vermont students in Rutland and Bennington Wednesday
Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) on Wednesday will hold town meetings with students at Rutland High School and Mount Anthony Union High School. At the town meetings, Sanders will hold a question and answer session to hear directly from students about the issues that matter most to them and to discuss how the federal government can address the needs of young people.
vermontbiz.com
Governor Scott, partners promote Button Up Vermont campaign
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and leadership from Efficiency Vermont(link is external) and VGS(link is external) today held a press conference in Montpelier to promote the Button Up Vermont campaign, an effort to help Vermonters prepare their homes to maximize energy efficiency. The governor also announced a new online...
vermontbiz.com
Hannaford donates $100,000 to Age Well in support of healthy meal delivery program
Funding will increase access to nutritious food for older adults with chronic health conditions in Vermont. Donation part of more than $1.5 million commitment through new “Eat Well, Be Well – A Path to Better Health” initiative. Photos courtesy Age Well Meals on Wheels. Vermont Business Magazine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Governor appoints Harry Chen, Sean Brown, Daniel Batsie to executive posts
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced three key executive branch appointments: Dr. Harry Chen as interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) in the Agency of Human Services (AHS); Sean Brown as chief operating officer of the Agency of Administration (AOA); and Daniel Batsie as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
vermontbiz.com
Dailey, Boisvert saluted as top human resources professionals in Vermont
Kevin Dailey, VP of administration and chief human resource officer at Southwestern Vermont Health Care, and Dillon Boisvert, manager of HR and employee development at United Way of Northwest Vermont, were honored as top professionals in their field by the Vermont State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management(link is external).
vermontbiz.com
Vermont WIC program celebrates WIC national enrollment week
Join the celebration and #StartWithWIC – October 10 - 14, 2022. Vermont Business Magazine During WIC National Enrollment Week, the Vermont WIC Program is spreading the word about the nation’s premier public health nutrition program. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. Established...
vermontbiz.com
VADA executive director to retire at end of year
After serving for more than 40 years as executive director of the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association(link is external), Marilyn Miller has announced she will retire at the end of the year. ”Marilyn Miller's dedication to Vermont’s vehicle distributors is unparalleled,” said association President Jack Castellaneta. “In an industry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermontbiz.com
Del Trecco: Today is World Mental Health Day
By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and CEO, VAHHS Today is World Mental Health Day and I hope you all will join me in acknowledging the challenges we face here in Vermont and across the globe to increase awareness, reduce barriers and normalize treatment. I also hope you will act. For far too many Vermonters, stigma is an impenetrable wall that prevents us from realizing we are not well—it keeps us from seeking help, and it leads to incredible suffering.
Comments / 0