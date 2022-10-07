ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Week 7 Texas high school football statewide scores

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCjdQ_0iQP0rQa00

THURSDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 6A

Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28

Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16

Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24

Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27

Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7

Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7

Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35

Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25

Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41

Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14

Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7

McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17

PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13

Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14

Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14

SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28

Spring 62, Aldine 0

Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20

The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0

Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14

Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17

El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Montwood 20

Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29

Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21

FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7

FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20

Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0

Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0

Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0

McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14

Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16

Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6

SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21

SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12

Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2

Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0

FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28

Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7

Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10

Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22

CLASS 2A

Burton 54, Louise 7

Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6

CLASS 1A

Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8

Benjamin 66, Paducah 19

Groom 68, Darrouzett 7

Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Rising Star 70, Trent 0

Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 27, Austin St. Michael 26, OT

Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19

Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13

OTHER

Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13

Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16

San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7

Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48

Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Fruitvale, TX
City
Hamlin, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Paducah, TX
City
Kempner, TX
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
KXAN

Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Adams
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Texas High School#South Texas#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cypress Ranch#White 68#Houston Westbury#Houston Northbrook#Irving#Katy Cinco Ranch 53#Northwest#Keller Central#Edinburg#Rockwall Heath#Austin Eastside Memorial#Cc Moody
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy