Scarlet Nation
Recruiting Roundup: From bad to worse as the Hogs lose Rivals250 RB commit
Scarlet Nation
Five questions answered following Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- For the third straight week, the Arkansas Razorbacks found themselves in the loss column, this time with a 40-17 blowout loss at Mississippi State. A lack of ability to get into the end zone, despite accumulating over 450 yards of offense on the day, was coupled with another lackluster showing defensively.
Scarlet Nation
Gridiron Hawgs Podcast: What is going on with Arkansas football?
HawgBeat's Mason Choate, Robert Stewart and Alex Trader discuss what went wrong for Arkansas in the 40-17 loss to Mississippi State and how questionable decisions are being made by the Razorbacks. Listen on Spotify or Apple. Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your...
Scarlet Nation
BREAKING: 2024 in-state RB Braylen Russell decommits from Arkansas
The Razorback football program suffered its second major blow of the weekend Sunday as Rivals250 running back Braylen Russell announced his decommitment from Arkansas. Committed to Arkansas since his game day visit for the Hogs' 31-28 victory over Mississippi State last year, the in-state four-star will now be reevaluating his options with a season and a half of football to go before signing day.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 7 game at BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at BYU (4-2). The Hogs will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, while the Cougars will be trying to bounce back from a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. This week's depth...
Scarlet Nation
Tipoff time set for Arkansas men's basketball Red-White Game
The Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game at Barnhill Arena is set to tip off at 2 p.m. CT Sunday and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus, the UA announced Monday. The annual intrasquad scrimmage will be free to the public and parking will be free...
