Bremen Man Drowns After Kite Surfing On Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY — A Bremen man died Monday, Oct. 10, after a weekend incident off Lake Michigan while he was kite surfing. Indiana conservation officers are investigating the incident on Lake Michigan. At 5:23 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8, LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about...
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED
Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on CR 1400N near North East Shore Drive, near Syracuse. Driver: Debra Kuemmell, 1300N, Syracuse. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $1,000. 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on US 30 near Pierceton. Driver:...
Timeline From The Past: Abbie Sheehan Murder, Record Rainfall
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.
Watershed Foundation Announces Photo Contest Details
WARSAW — The Watershed Foundation has kicked off its annual “Picture Your Watershed” photo contest. Participants can enter photographs into the contest at watershedfoundation.org/events. Rules and instructions for entering the contest can be found there. Photographers are encouraged to submit their favorite pictures from the land and...
Elkhart Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested on multiple charges after his infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. In the first case, Kenyon Dwight Harris, 36, 2523 Eddy St., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. He is also charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case.
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case
WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
Voter Registration Deadline Is Today In Indiana
WARSAW — Today is the last day to register to vote for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. To learn more information about how to do so, people should visit in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/register-to-vote.
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
Ingeborg Mathews
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, of Milford, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
Michael John Wais — PENDING
Michael J. Wais, 76, Leesburg, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Owen Cobbum — UPDATED
Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died quietly Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born March 30, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Owen was the son of the late Lewis H. Cobbum and Ruth (Thomas) Cobbum. He graduated from Syracuse High School and attended Indiana Tech with coursework focused on mechanical engineering.
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
Janet L. Murphy — PENDING
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Larry ‘Doug’ Ousley — UPDATED
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of (the late) George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He graduated from high school in Prestonsburg. On Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca (Kemery) Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
