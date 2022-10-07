ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iowapublicradio.org

Sioux City mayor asks tri-state governors to prevent Tyson office relocation

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to prevent Tyson Foods from moving more than 500 jobs out of the tri-state area. The food company will be closing its corporate offices in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota – which borders Sioux City. The large community employer will be consolidating all three of its corporate offices to its headquarters in northwest Arkansas.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Society
nomadlawyer.org

Sioux City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa. Sioux City has many attractions that can be enjoyed by visitors. Among them is the LaunchPAD children’s museum and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The casino has numerous table games and slots, as well as an outdoor pool. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#People Like Us#Community School#Racism#Latino#Native American
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay

Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Clarence Melvin Paulsen, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Chad Michael Birdsell, 44, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Seth James Lawler, 30, Sioux City, possession of a...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Woodbury County sees a drop in absentee ballot requests ahead of early voting

Woodbury County is reporting a decline in requests for absentee ballots, a little more than a week before early voting begins in Iowa. County auditor Pat Gill attributes the drop to changes in state voting laws that went into effect last year. In 2021, the Iowa legislature passed an election security law that prohibits county auditors from sending absentee ballot forms to voters who did not request them.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit

MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
MAURICE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill

SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

KNAPP SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A MERRILL, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEPSON IN MAY OF 2020. 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN SEPTEMBER OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK . A 10-YEAR TERM FOR...
MERRILL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy