Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Sioux City mayor asks tri-state governors to prevent Tyson office relocation
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to prevent Tyson Foods from moving more than 500 jobs out of the tri-state area. The food company will be closing its corporate offices in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota – which borders Sioux City. The large community employer will be consolidating all three of its corporate offices to its headquarters in northwest Arkansas.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More
The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City mayor addresses Tyson Foods decision to close corporate office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott weighed in during Monday night's City Council meeting on last week's announcement by Tyson Foods that it plans to close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. While the matter wasn't officially on the council's agenda, Scott took time to criticize Tyson's...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott implores tri-state governors to save 500 Tyson jobs
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the tri-state governors Monday to band together and come up with a plan to keep Tyson Foods from closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to Tyson's headquarters in Arkansas. During the council comments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former employees file suit against Sioux City-based candy company
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued right-to-sue letters to two previous employees of the Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City.
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
nomadlawyer.org
Sioux City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa. Sioux City has many attractions that can be enjoyed by visitors. Among them is the LaunchPAD children’s museum and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The casino has numerous table games and slots, as well as an outdoor pool. The...
CEO of Tyson Foods making exclusive visit with Dakota Dunes employees
The CEO of Tyson will be making a stop at the Dakota Dunes facility following the company’s big announcement on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
hubcityradio.com
More reactions to Governor Noem’s proposal to eliminate the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- There are still many questions about Governor Kristi Noem’s proposal to cut the states four and a half percent sales tax on groceries. Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck says they haven’t seen any details yet. Viereck says the city gets a lot of its sales...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Clarence Melvin Paulsen, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Chad Michael Birdsell, 44, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Seth James Lawler, 30, Sioux City, possession of a...
iowapublicradio.org
Woodbury County sees a drop in absentee ballot requests ahead of early voting
Woodbury County is reporting a decline in requests for absentee ballots, a little more than a week before early voting begins in Iowa. County auditor Pat Gill attributes the drop to changes in state voting laws that went into effect last year. In 2021, the Iowa legislature passed an election security law that prohibits county auditors from sending absentee ballot forms to voters who did not request them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
kscj.com
KNAPP SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON
A MERRILL, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEPSON IN MAY OF 2020. 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN SEPTEMBER OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK . A 10-YEAR TERM FOR...
Comments / 0