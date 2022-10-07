ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. - A worker with a tree-trimming service was killed after he was "consumed" by a chipper at a work site in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The Menlo Park Police Department said the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane.
MENLO PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasanton police investigate series of home break-ins

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a series of home-break-ins Pleasanton that share some commonalities. Pleasanton police said since the beginning of this year, there have been 35 reports of residential break-ins. Officers said the suspects broke in through the back of the house to steal jewelry and purses. Fortunately,...
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video

OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames

Firefighters put out a fire that started in an Oakland homeless camp beneath the 880 freeway and along Broadway. No injuries were reported.
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified

BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
KTVU FOX 2

Cyclist dead after being hit by two cars in San Jose

San Jose police say a man riding a bike was hit by two vehicles early this morning and later died from his injuries. They say one of the drivers stayed at the scene and the other driver sped away. There have been over 50 traffic deaths in San Jose so far this year. LaMonica Peters reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting leaves man in critical condition

Oakland police are investigating a shooting Monday night that wounded a man. Police say the shooting happened on 37th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way around 9 p.m. Officers found shell casings from "various calibers," suggesting there might have been multiple shooters. The man, who is from Pittsburg, arrived...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#The Code Of Ethics Policy
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTVU FOX 2

Study: Oakland among the least safe cities in the U.S.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland was ranked among the least safe cities in America, in a new study that looked at a wide range of risks from crime to natural disasters and financial security. The analysis by WalletHub listed Oakland 175th out of the 182 cities evaluated. The study also ranked...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homicide inspector Frank Falzon remembers solving San Francisco's most infamous cases

SAN FRANCISCO - Frank Falzon knew if he didn’t learn the elusive satanic killer’s name soon, more people would surely die. Acting on a tip, the San Francisco police inspector headed to the East Bay town of El Sobrante, where he confronted the unknown suspect’s friend. And after an interrogation in the back of a police car turned physical, Falzon had a name: Richard Ramirez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy