KTVU FOX 2
Tenant busted after allegedly unscrewing fire hose valve, flooding SF high rise
San Francisco, California - A downtown San Francisco apartment building flooded on Tuesday morning after being vandalized by a resident. San Francisco firefighters were called to 100 Van Ness, a 29-story-high rise, around 5:30 a.m. because of an activated fire alarm. "It sounded serious so, we got out of bed,"...
KTVU FOX 2
Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A worker with a tree-trimming service was killed after he was "consumed" by a chipper at a work site in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The Menlo Park Police Department said the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane.
KTVU FOX 2
Mentor in Bay Area Samoan community ID'd as victim in Berkeley quadruple shooting
BERKELEY, Calif. - A 29-year-old San Lorenzo resident from American Samoa was identified as the victim who was fatally shot over the weekend near the UC Berkeley campus. Isamaeli Mataafa was killed, and three others were wounded when gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. Saturday on Durant Street near Telegraph Avenue.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasanton police investigate series of home break-ins
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a series of home-break-ins Pleasanton that share some commonalities. Pleasanton police said since the beginning of this year, there have been 35 reports of residential break-ins. Officers said the suspects broke in through the back of the house to steal jewelry and purses. Fortunately,...
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
KTVU FOX 2
Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames
Firefighters put out a fire that started in an Oakland homeless camp beneath the 880 freeway and along Broadway. No injuries were reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified
BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
KTVU FOX 2
Cyclist dead after being hit by two cars in San Jose
San Jose police say a man riding a bike was hit by two vehicles early this morning and later died from his injuries. They say one of the drivers stayed at the scene and the other driver sped away. There have been over 50 traffic deaths in San Jose so far this year. LaMonica Peters reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland shooting leaves man in critical condition
Oakland police are investigating a shooting Monday night that wounded a man. Police say the shooting happened on 37th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way around 9 p.m. Officers found shell casings from "various calibers," suggesting there might have been multiple shooters. The man, who is from Pittsburg, arrived...
KTVU FOX 2
56 tenants sue San Francisco high-rise apartment owners and management at 33 Tehama
Evicted dwellers from a San Francisco South of Market high-rise apartment building are hauling its owners and managers into court for a laundry list of claimed abuses and illegalities they were forced to suffer. 33 Tehama not only flooded, but there are claims property was stolen by contractors during repair work.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder
A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests.
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police seek help in search for girl, 14, missing since last week
OAKLAND, Calif. - A search was underway in Oakland for a teenage girl who has been missing since last week, police said. Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Friday in the 9300 block of Olive Street. : Pleasant Hill police find missing 17-year-old boy. Police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents concerned after another grass fire along I-580 in Oakland
Caitlin Cadwallader lives in a neighborhood just above Interstate 580 in Oakland. Saturday night, a car caught fire in the westbound lanes, and flames quickly spread to vegetation, then moved up the hill toward Cadwallader’s neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Wood Street encampment residents move to another Oakland Caltrans lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of homeless residents in West Oakland are moving into an empty Caltrans lot after getting evicted from the Wood Street encampment last month. A fenced in parking lot at the corner of 34 Street and Mandela Parkway is becoming filled with motorhomes, tents and trailers.
KTVU FOX 2
Study: Oakland among the least safe cities in the U.S.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland was ranked among the least safe cities in America, in a new study that looked at a wide range of risks from crime to natural disasters and financial security. The analysis by WalletHub listed Oakland 175th out of the 182 cities evaluated. The study also ranked...
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide inspector Frank Falzon remembers solving San Francisco's most infamous cases
SAN FRANCISCO - Frank Falzon knew if he didn’t learn the elusive satanic killer’s name soon, more people would surely die. Acting on a tip, the San Francisco police inspector headed to the East Bay town of El Sobrante, where he confronted the unknown suspect’s friend. And after an interrogation in the back of a police car turned physical, Falzon had a name: Richard Ramirez.
KTVU FOX 2
Displaced unhoused residents form new encampment in West Oakland
Just a couple of blocks from the Wood Street homeless encampment, there's a large empty parking lot owned by Caltrans. Many who are homeless say it's the perfect spot to set up camp. Many who have already been displaced say they have nowhere to go.
