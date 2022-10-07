Read full article on original website
alibra_83?
4d ago
I hve a 2yr old havnt decided to put him in daycare mainly because this is what I'm afraid of and me as a new mother I don't play about mines. So I rather kp a clean record and work part time and let my husband wrk fulltime.
Reply(6)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the suspect in a shooting in downtown Lexington is moving forward. Police say Adrian Black Jr. shot on October 2 someone near the Fifth Third Pavilion. Black is charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. The victim survived the shooting and...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police searching for Neon Nights Bar burglary suspects
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects of a local bar. According to police, three people are wanted in connection to the burglary of Neon Nights Bar on Oct. 7 around 5 a.m. One suspect was wearing a...
WKYT 27
Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of attacking two people with a box cutter in Woodford County. Versailles police arrested Jordan Wilson on Sunday morning. Police say he assaulted his girlfriend and her sister at a home on Poplar Circle. Both victims were treated for lacerations and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
WKYT 27
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police warn of scam in comments on Facebook page
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department is warning the community of a scam circulating on its Facebook page. According to police, scammers are taking to the comments of the department’s posts to sell items such as shirts and sweatshirts. “Any choice items … any colour...
WKYT 27
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job. Allen Congleton’s fiancé Sarah Williams says he originally took a job in road construction to support his family. “On the back of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox56news.com
Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
fox56news.com
3 arrested in Richmond for alleged assault, aggravated trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Richmond Police Department responded this week to a residence in reference to a physical domestic altercation and reports of shots fired, and arrested three individuals as a result. When Officers arrived at the home on Aqueduct Drive on Wednesday, they located several subjects...
wdrb.com
2 hospitalized after truck filled with Mountain Dew cans catches fire in Anderson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital when a semi truck carrying empty Mountain Dew cans caught fire Tuesday morning in Anderson County, according to a report by LEX 18. The Versailles Police Department said it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Kentucky River Bridge....
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Deputies undergo training to better handle situations involving people with autism
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Madison County are taking part in some unique training to better handle situations involving individuals with autism. In 2021, the CDC reported one in 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Officials say this kind of training is long overdue.
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
WTVQ
Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case. Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020. Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Triple Fatality Vehicle Collision in Marion County, Kentucky
LEBANON, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that yesterday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:58 AM EST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 68 in Marion County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Matthew Brady (32) of Lebanon,...
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
WKYT 27
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
kentuckytoday.com
3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
Comments / 7