Cheryl Carney
4d ago

Very heartbreaking to hear a 5 yr.old almost died if this family had other issues before and children are involved why weren't they checked on.

ABC6.com

New Bedford man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a third man has been arrested in connected to a Fall River homicide over the weekend. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford mom seeks public’s help locating autistic son’s favorite toy plane

“Hello, I was wondering if you could write a post and possibly help us find my 4 year old autistic sons favorite toy plane. I took my 2 children to Buttonwood Park Zoo and somewhere in between having fun, sensory overload, and transitioning troubles, my son seems to have misplaced his favorite toy airplane. It is a metal dusty crop hopper replica. I’ve attached a picture, just his is a little beaten up, it’s missing the pontoons and the propeller. It also has a few stickers on each wing.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket EMTs have licenses reinstated following August incident

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket EMTs licenses has been reinstated after it was initially suspended for the handling of an emergency response in August. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Shawn Hoyle had his license reinstated Sept. 30. after the department found no evidence of professional misconduct in the Aug. 1 response.
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Department of Children, Youth & Families announces near fatality of 5-year-old child due to maltreatment

The Department of Children, Youth & Families is disclosing the near fatality of a 5-year-old child. Officials say that the incident occurred on September 14, 2022. The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to the near fatality of a child from Providence. Pursuant to state law, DCYF has notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the report.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Teen charged with stabbing man in Woonsocket, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in Woonsocket on Sunday. Police Chief Thomas Oates said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on Fairmount Street. The victim’s stab wound was serious but non-life threatening, according to Oates. The 16-year-old was arrested...
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA

