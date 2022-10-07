Read full article on original website
Cheryl Carney
4d ago
Very heartbreaking to hear a 5 yr.old almost died if this family had other issues before and children are involved why weren't they checked on.
EMT on probation after investigation into Woonsocket baby’s death
Both he and a second EMT had their licenses reinstated by the R.I. Department of Health.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a third man has been arrested in connected to a Fall River homicide over the weekend. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
ABC6.com
4 arrested after ‘large party’ bust near the University of Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men were arrested after a party bust near the University of Rhode Island over the weekend. South Kingstown police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Kingstown Road for “a large party with excessive noise.”. Upon arrival, officers saw 350 to 400 people...
fallriverreporter.com
Names released of married couple dead in likely southeastern Massachusetts murder/suicide
Police have released the names of the two people dead in a weekend shooting in southeastern Massachusetts. According to police, the deceased parties are identified as 45-year-old Colin Canham, and 45-year-old Sara Emerick, both of Kingston. The individuals were married. The female was found inside the home and the male...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 death of Boston mother
BOSTON Mass. (WLNE) — A Providence was sentenced to life without parole Tuesday for the kidnapping and killing of a Boston mother. Louis Coleman received his sentence in a federal court in Boston for the slaying of Jassy Correia in 2019. Coleman was found guilty earlier this year on...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford mom seeks public’s help locating autistic son’s favorite toy plane
“Hello, I was wondering if you could write a post and possibly help us find my 4 year old autistic sons favorite toy plane. I took my 2 children to Buttonwood Park Zoo and somewhere in between having fun, sensory overload, and transitioning troubles, my son seems to have misplaced his favorite toy airplane. It is a metal dusty crop hopper replica. I’ve attached a picture, just his is a little beaten up, it’s missing the pontoons and the propeller. It also has a few stickers on each wing.
ABC6.com
2 Woonsocket EMTs have licenses reinstated following August incident
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket EMTs licenses has been reinstated after it was initially suspended for the handling of an emergency response in August. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Shawn Hoyle had his license reinstated Sept. 30. after the department found no evidence of professional misconduct in the Aug. 1 response.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
fallriverreporter.com
Department of Children, Youth & Families announces near fatality of 5-year-old child due to maltreatment
The Department of Children, Youth & Families is disclosing the near fatality of a 5-year-old child. Officials say that the incident occurred on September 14, 2022. The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to the near fatality of a child from Providence. Pursuant to state law, DCYF has notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the report.
whdh.com
Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon
BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
ABC6.com
7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
ABC6.com
Report: New Bedford City Councilor found not guilty for 2021 OUI
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford City Councilor was found not guilty Tuesday on charges of OUI stemming from a 2021 crash. The New Bedford Light reported councilman Hugh Dunn was found not guilty of OUI after a judge said there was a lack evidence. The outlet...
ABC6.com
Teen charged with stabbing man in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in Woonsocket on Sunday. Police Chief Thomas Oates said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on Fairmount Street. The victim’s stab wound was serious but non-life threatening, according to Oates. The 16-year-old was arrested...
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
universalhub.com
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured
Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
RIPTA cancels morning service to 5 Providence high schools
A critical labor shortage has once again forced RIPTA to cancel some trips to school in Providence on Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
