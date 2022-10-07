ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Associated Press

Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won’t be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday’s preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday, then play for the defending NBA champions against Denver on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed — including Green and Poole talking to each other. “We feel like we have a...
Hoops Rumors

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to undergo MRI Wednesday after non-contact right knee injury vs Thunder

The Pistons will find out the extent of Marvin Bagley III’s right knee injury when he undergoes an MRI on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweets. Bagley suffered a non-contact injury when he slipped during the opening quarter of Detroit’s preseason game against the Thunder on Tuesday. He had to be helped off the court. Detroit re-signed Bagley on a three-year, $37MM contract this summer.
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets Sign Chasson Randle To Exhibit 10 Deal

The Nuggets have signed guard Chasson Randle to an Exhibit 10 deal, the team announced. Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports was the first to report the signing (via Twitter). Randle, 29, has appeared in a total of 119 NBA regular season games for the Sixers, Knicks, Wizards, Warriors and Magic since making his debut in January 2017. He holds career averages of 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists on .401/.361/.799 shooting in 16.1 minutes per contest.
Hoops Rumors

Mychal Mulder Joining Heat On Exhibit 10 Deal

The Heat will sign Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract, tweets Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. The 28-year-old guard finished last season in Miami after signing a two-way deal in late March. He appeared in just two games, but was also part of the Heat’s Summer League team. Mulder started last season on a two-way contract with the Magic and averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 15 games before being released in January.
Hoops Rumors

Nate Pierre-Louis To Sign Exhibit 10 Deal With Lakers

Guard Nate Pierre-Louis is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, Adam Zagoria tweets. Pierre-Louis was a member of Los Angeles’ summer league squad and appeared in seven games. He averaged 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.1 minutes in those contests. He played for the...
Hoops Rumors

LaMelo Ball expected to miss time with Grade 2 ankle sprain

Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will miss some games early in the regular season, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Ball underwent an MRI that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a left ankle sprain, which he suffered during Monday’s preseason game, the team’s PR department tweets. His return to full basketball activities will be determined by his response to rehab and treatment.
Hoops Rumors

Lakers HC: Team expects to run regular season rotations in final two preseason games

With Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook sitting out at least two games apiece so far this preseason, the Lakers have yet to get an extended look at their three stars together. The trio was available in the first preseason contest last Monday, but Davis missed the next two before returning on Sunday, while James and Westbrook have rested for the last two games.
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Wembanyama, Henderson, Satoransky, Randall

Star prospect Victor Wembanyama will play for France’s national team in November during the next round of World Cup qualifying games, per an Associated Press report. The French club is set to face Lithuania on November 11 and will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 14. Wembanyama is coming...
Hoops Rumors

Sixers sign, waive Justin Smith, sign Patrick McCaw

The Sixers are rotating players in and out of the 20th spot on their preseason roster. After signing and waiving guard Mac McClung, the team also signed and waived forward Justin Smith, per NBA.com’s transactions log. Philadelphia subsequently signed veteran swingman Patrick McCaw to fill that 20th slot, per RealGM and the team’s official website.
Hoops Rumors

Jazz Sign Jeenathan Williams To Exhibit 10 Deal

OCTOBER 11: Williams’ signing is now official, the Jazz confirmed in a press release. To make room on the roster, Utah has waived guard Darryl Morsell, who signed with the team on Sunday. JUNE 27: The Jazz and free agent swingman Jeenathan Williams have agreed to an Exhibit 10...
Hoops Rumors

Report: Hawks interested in Jae Crowder

The Hawks have emerged as a potential suitor for Suns forward Jae Crowder, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Crowder has been away from the Suns this preseason as the team looks to trade him. According to Charania, the Hawks and Suns have had some discussions about Crowder...
Hoops Rumors

Suns waive guard Frank Jackson

The Suns have waived guard Frank Jackson, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype tweets. Jackson signed a non-guaranteed contract with Phoenix last month. He appeared in two preseason games. Jackson, 24, has five years of NBA experience, though he missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He was...
Hoops Rumors

Rockets to waive veteran F Maurice Harkless

The Rockets intend to waive veteran forward Maurice Harkless, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Harkless was traded three times during the offseason. The first deal saw him head from Sacramento to Atlanta as part of the Kevin Huerter deal, then he was dealt to the Thunder in a cost-cutting move that put the Hawks under the luxury tax, and finally, he was part of the eight-player trade that saw Derrick Favors land in Houston.
Hoops Rumors

