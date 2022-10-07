Read full article on original website
Louisa City Council Regular Meeting October 11, 2022 – 7:00pm AGENDA
Approve minutes for September 27, 2022. Second reading of Ordinance 2022-06, “An Ordinance Relating to the Valuation and Taxation of Property Within the City of Louisa”. Reschedule November meeting because of election day. Executive session. Adjourn.
Longtime educator gives out last awards
For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
RAD DADS APPLY FINISHING TOUCHES TO REVITALIZED HEAD START PLAYGROUND
Rad Dads Apply Finishing Touches to Revitalized Head Start Playground. Members of Louisa Head Start’s Dad Bod Squad gathered on Monday, October 3rd to put the finishing touches on the preschool’s playground revitalization. Mulch (of the cushioning rubber variety) was spread, weeds were eaten (figuratively), kudzu was cut, and rough edges were sanded down. The rad dad’s participating included Eric Dotson, Bobby Cantrell, and Austin Hughes (pictured above, L to R, with Louisa Head Start Family Advocate Ross Compton).
Pike County schools on two hour delay
PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come. The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has...
DAYTIME CLOSURE FOR DRAIN INSTALLATION ON KY 3398 LAWRENCE COUNTY
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (Oct. 11, 2022) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a daytime closure along KY 3398 Fallsburg Road in Lawrence County for cross-drain repairs. The road will be closed at mile markers 0-1.0 (1.0 miles East of Ky 3 and 2.0 miles West of U.S. 23) Work...
Granny’s to host Spooktacular
Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30. The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors. Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a...
Tackling drug, mental health issues
At the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the main topic was working on mental health and drug issues that plague the community. The commissioners also took time to hear from Impact Prevention regarding the commission proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, as well as Oct. 1-31 as Substance Misuse Prevention Month.
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV
Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV. Mrs. Copley was born February 11, 1934 in Dunlow, WV to the late Adam and Josephine (Watts) Napier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kimble Copley; and siblings Surilda Maynard, Tennessee Kidd, Ellie Irons, Ida Maynard, Robert Napier, Nanny Thompson, and Mary Lee Mohler.
Pike County animal rescue hosts pumpkin patch to provide for animals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms, an animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County, is hosting a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October despite being flooded a little more than two months ago. During the flood on July 28, the farm was heavily damaged and...
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)
Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND
HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point
SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many members of Petrey Memorial Baptist in the Walkertown area of Perry County would describe the church as a beacon on the hill. “This is one of the most terrific churches I’ve ever been involved in and to be with them twice is really outstanding, but to be here for this celebration is even more exciting,” said Butch Pennington, one of the church’s former pastors.
Plenty of raffle tickets left for AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque, chief says
We still have plenty of raffle tickets for our AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque. $10 each, only 1,000 tickets to be sold. Autographs include: Ricky Skaggs, Larry Cordle, Tyler Childers, Noah Thompson, Laidback Country Picker & Honey, Luna, Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, Luke Trimble and Adam Chaffin. We...
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
