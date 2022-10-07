ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Mingo Messenger

Longtime educator gives out last awards

For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

RAD DADS APPLY FINISHING TOUCHES TO REVITALIZED HEAD START PLAYGROUND

Rad Dads Apply Finishing Touches to Revitalized Head Start Playground. Members of Louisa Head Start’s Dad Bod Squad gathered on Monday, October 3rd to put the finishing touches on the preschool’s playground revitalization. Mulch (of the cushioning rubber variety) was spread, weeds were eaten (figuratively), kudzu was cut, and rough edges were sanded down. The rad dad’s participating included Eric Dotson, Bobby Cantrell, and Austin Hughes (pictured above, L to R, with Louisa Head Start Family Advocate Ross Compton).
LOUISA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pike County schools on two hour delay

PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Lawrence County, KY
Government
City
Louisa, KY
County
Lawrence County, KY
Lawrence County, KY
Education
Louisa, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
thelevisalazer.com

DAYTIME CLOSURE FOR DRAIN INSTALLATION ON KY 3398 LAWRENCE COUNTY

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (Oct. 11, 2022) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a daytime closure along KY 3398 Fallsburg Road in Lawrence County for cross-drain repairs. The road will be closed at mile markers 0-1.0 (1.0 miles East of Ky 3 and 2.0 miles West of U.S. 23) Work...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Granny’s to host Spooktacular

Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30. The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors. Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Tackling drug, mental health issues

At the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the main topic was working on mental health and drug issues that plague the community. The commissioners also took time to hear from Impact Prevention regarding the commission proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, as well as Oct. 1-31 as Substance Misuse Prevention Month.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Library#City Planning#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Lpc
thelevisalazer.com

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV

Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV. Mrs. Copley was born February 11, 1934 in Dunlow, WV to the late Adam and Josephine (Watts) Napier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kimble Copley; and siblings Surilda Maynard, Tennessee Kidd, Ellie Irons, Ida Maynard, Robert Napier, Nanny Thompson, and Mary Lee Mohler.
FORT GAY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)

Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
ASHLAND, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND

HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Ironton Tribune

Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point

SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
SOUTH POINT, OH
wymt.com

‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many members of Petrey Memorial Baptist in the Walkertown area of Perry County would describe the church as a beacon on the hill. “This is one of the most terrific churches I’ve ever been involved in and to be with them twice is really outstanding, but to be here for this celebration is even more exciting,” said Butch Pennington, one of the church’s former pastors.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy