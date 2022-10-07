ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Many Florida Hurricane Ian Survivors Eligible for Transitional Sheltering

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
The state of Florida and FEMA have activated the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program for Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

Survivors from these counties who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to shelter in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA. They may be eligible for TSA if they cannot return to their home and their housing needs cannot be met by insurance, shelters or rental assistance provided by FEMA or another agency (federal, state or nonprofit).

Survivors will be notified of their eligibility through an automated phone call, text message and/or email, depending upon the method of communication they selected when they applied for assistance.

In the news: Hurricane Ian Uninsured Flood Losses In Florida Could Top $10B

Under the TSA program, FEMA pays the cost of room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees directly to participating hotels and motels. Survivors are responsible for all other costs, including laundry, room service, parking, telephone, food, transportation and other services.

Continued eligibility is determined on an individual basis. When eligibility ends, survivors will be notified by FEMA seven days prior to checkout date.

TSA is limited to participating lodging properties in Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

TSA does not count toward an applicant’s maximum amount of assistance available under the Individuals and Households Program (IHP).

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov , calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362, or using the FEMA mobile app . If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

