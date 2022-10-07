Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
cincinnatimagazine.com
Ready, Set, Glow: Your Ultimate Guide to BLINK 2022
Cincinnati’s biggest light and art event is finally back after a pandemic-induced delay in 2021. The free-to-attend light and art festival BLINK returns for a third go-round and is bigger than ever this year, spanning 30 blocks from OTR all the way down to Covington. Familiar features like murals, light shows, and the Architects of Air luminarium join new installations like drone showcases, roller rinks, and the hotly-anticipated Asianati Night Market. Here’s what you need to know:
cincinnatimagazine.com
Six Shops To Secure Your Spooky Look
Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween mask or planning an epic cosplay, these suppliers have everything you need to dress to impress. This sprawling vintage clothing and costume shop occupies two floors of a Reading storefront—and it takes Halloween seriously. Inside, you’ll find hats, shoes, and costumes galore, plus attentive staff members who will help you put together the perfect head-to-toe vintage outfit using both authentic and reproduced pieces. 9111 Reading Rd., Reading, (513) 563-8844.
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
WLWT 5
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
linknky.com
Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.
The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
RELATED PEOPLE
cincinnatimagazine.com
Celebrate Filipino American History Month at These Cincinnati Spots
October is loved for being the first full month of fall, pumpkin patch trips, and Halloween. But did you know, it’s also Filipino American History Month (FAHM) celebrating when Filipinos first arrived in America more than 400 years ago? Over the past few centuries, Filipino culture has influenced many parts of American culture— including our food. Because for Filipinos, food is a love language. Prominent flavors come from Spanish conquistadors and Chinese traders who first settled on the islands creating unique flavor combinations and food for the soul. In honor of FAHM, here are five spots in Cincinnati where you can experience some Filipino inspiration for yourself.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Downtown Living Tour 2022 Gallery
Our evening with downtown Cincinnati on October 8th was a hit! Attendees explored the city’s premier luxury properties and went behind the scenes at well-loved and up-and-coming businesses. Check out shots of our guests admiring Covenant-First’s stunning architecture, enjoying Northside Distillery spirits, sampling every flavor of Maverick Chocolate’s famous truffles, and more!
Hello Honey Ice Cream to Open New Downtown Location Just in Time for Cincinnati's BLINK Festivities
The new location will open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 13 — just in time for BLINK revelers to grab a scoop or two.
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival
HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
cincinnatirefined.com
Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's
Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Fall Golf Social - Covington Business Council. Friday, October 7. 12:30pm - 5:00pm. Join...
Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours
From slightly spooky to totally terrifying, these tours will scare up a good time. The post Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest
WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. Fright Night Fest is returning to Washington Park this weekend. Enjoy free Halloween movie screenings Friday through Sunday. Here's the movie schedule:. Friday.
Covington website provides tips to navigate ‘creative madness’ as BLINK takes over downtown Oct. 13-16
Covington’s downtown will be the scene of creative madness and a sensory blitzkrieg when the wildly popular BLINK art and light festival returns to the region for four evenings next week. The free outdoor festival spans the Ohio River, encompassing much of Cincinnati’s and Covington’s downtowns. If...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Chief Michael A. Washington Is a Man on Fire
Michael A. Washington Sr. knew early on what he wanted to be when he grew up. As a kid, he hung around the fire station near his grandma’s house every chance he got. “These guys were there night or day,” he recalls of the firefighters who worked at “The Fives” (firefighter lingo for the Cincinnati Fire Department’s Engine 5 station at Over-the-Rhine’s McMicken and Vine). “Didn’t matter what time.”
Comments / 0