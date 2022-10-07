If we hit the way back machine to the start of the calendar year, despite the ongoing MLB lockout, there was a sense of optimism within the Chicago White Sox' fan base. Having made consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history, the team seemed poised for another October appearance. While the South Siders' offseason left much to be desired, there was still belief that a core group could take the next step in ascending MLB's hierarchy of World Series contenders.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO