Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Bob Nightengale doesn't expect Jose Abreu to return to White Sox
The future of first baseman Jose Abreu is one of the pressing matters the White Sox need to address this offseason as he enters free agency.
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox 2022 Season Eulogy: It's Over (For Real)
If we hit the way back machine to the start of the calendar year, despite the ongoing MLB lockout, there was a sense of optimism within the Chicago White Sox' fan base. Having made consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history, the team seemed poised for another October appearance. While the South Siders' offseason left much to be desired, there was still belief that a core group could take the next step in ascending MLB's hierarchy of World Series contenders.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB・
Yardbarker
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras Trade Talks Fizzled
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 9
With flurries in the air, baseball’s third World Series (and first-ever intracity Series) kicked off at West Side Park. The 116-win Chicago Cubs were huge favorites, but get dealt a sobering blow with the Hitless Wonders outpaced them in Game 1, 2-1. Nick Altrock got the win, throwing a four-hitter and striking out three.
NL Wild Card Game 3 Reaction: Padres Defeat Mets 6-0
Will Middlebrooks and Matt Snyder join Joe Musso to give their initial reactions to the Padres advancing to the NLDS.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance as Team Bounces Mets From Playoffs
San Diego Padres pitcher trended on Twitter for a glossy ear. Baseball fans worldwide wondered what substance was on his ear; apparently, officials did too, as umpires visited the mound to check his ear. Mets manager Buck Showalter requested a substance check for the $100 million pitcher in the sixth...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Yardbarker
Report predicts White Sox will let Jose Abreu leave
Nightengale indicates that the Sox will be looking to shake things up this off-season, which would involve not offering Abreu a new deal. Even though Jose Abreu was the Sox leader in many offensive categories last season, the team wants to give first base to Andrew Vaughn next year. Nightengale also indicated that Dylan Cease and Vaughn are the only untouchables for the Sox.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
